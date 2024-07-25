Mascherano decries ‘circus’ after Argentina’s Olympic loss to Morocco

Argentina coach Javier Mascherano said he had never witnessed such a circus after a pitch invasion triggered a dramatic and long-delayed climax to the country's 2-1 loss to Morocco in their Olympic opener in St-Etienne on Wednesday.

Cristian Medina thought he had salvaged a 2-2 draw for Argentina when he scored deep into injury time but the goal was ruled out for offside by VAR when play resumed for a few minutes after a two-hour stoppage to clear the stadium of fans.

Mascherano said there had been a lack of communication from organisers about what was going to happen as the team sat in the Geoffroy Guichard stadium dressing room before the resumption.

"I can't explain what happened. We spent about an hour and a half in the dressing room where they never told us what was going to happen," Mascherano said.

"The Moroccan captains didn't want to play, we didn't want to continue, and fans threw things at us. It's the biggest circus I've ever seen in my life, I don't know why they spent an hour and 20 minutes reviewing a play.