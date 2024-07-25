Soccer

Mascherano decries ‘circus’ after Argentina’s Olympic loss to Morocco

Medina goal ruled out for offside by VAR after two-hour stoppage

25 July 2024 - 12:12 By Janina Nuno Rios
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Armed police on the sidelines during the Paris Olympic Games group B men's football match between Argentina and Morocco at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on in Saint-Etienne, France on Wednesday.
Armed police on the sidelines during the Paris Olympic Games group B men's football match between Argentina and Morocco at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on in Saint-Etienne, France on Wednesday.
Image: Tullio M Puglia/Getty Images

Argentina coach Javier Mascherano said he had never witnessed such a circus after a pitch invasion triggered a dramatic and long-delayed climax to the country's 2-1 loss to Morocco in their Olympic opener in St-Etienne on Wednesday.

Cristian Medina thought he had salvaged a 2-2 draw for Argentina when he scored deep into injury time but the goal was ruled out for offside by VAR when play resumed for a few minutes after a two-hour stoppage to clear the stadium of fans.

Mascherano said there had been a lack of communication from organisers about what was going to happen as the team sat in the Geoffroy Guichard stadium dressing room before the resumption.

"I can't explain what happened. We spent about an hour and a half in the dressing room where they never told us what was going to happen," Mascherano said.

"The Moroccan captains didn't want to play, we didn't want to continue, and fans threw things at us. It's the biggest circus I've ever seen in my life, I don't know why they spent an hour and 20 minutes reviewing a play.

"If there is offside in Medina's goal let the game go on with the momentum we have, I don't think the game should be played for three minutes after an hour and a half."

However, the former Argentina defensive midfielder said he did not want to indulge in excessive complaining and had encouraged his team to focus on their upcoming Group B fixtures against Iraq and Ukraine.

"It's no use complaining, we don't like this kind of thing to happen but we have to turn the page, look for positive things and we will look for the two victories we need to qualify."

Argentina face Iraq next in Lyon on Saturday. 

The fan invasion in the opening match caused chaos, as, after order was restored in Saint-Etienne and the teams had left, they discovered the match had not been completed but suspended by officials.

The venue manager told Reuters the game had been interrupted, adding that a decision about whether the match would be completed was being discussed.

The teams re-emerged onto the pitch to finish the game in an empty stadium, playing for three minutes and 15 seconds after VAR completed its review and disallowed the goal.

"I don't remember something like this happening at this level, that the match is suspended for an hour and a half, warming up for 10 minutes and then play three," Mascherano said.

"What happened on the pitch was a scandal, it's not a neighbourhood tournament, it's the Olympics."

Organisers later said they investigating the causes of the pitch invasion and determining appropriate measures.

Soufiane Rahimi scored twice for Morocco, the second goal from the penalty spot early in the second half, before Giuliano Simeone pulled one back for the 2004 and 2008 gold medallists in the 68th minute.

Lacazette says France coach Henry wants attacking football at Olympics

Alexandre Lacazette said he was proud head coach Thierry Henry, his idol growing up, had given him the responsibility of leading the France Olympic ...
Sport
4 days ago

Hosts France later made a good start to their tournament in Marseille with two goals in eight minutes after the hour mark and a late header from Loic Bade gave them a comfortable 3-0 win over the US.

Captain Alexandre Lacazette sent a big crowd wild with a superb long-range effort to open the scoring before a fine strike from Michael Olise doubled the lead for Thierry Henry's side.

After the drama in St-Etienne, organisers will have been relieved that Israel's Group D opener against Mali at the Parc des Princes in Paris passed off without incident.

The 1-1 draw was played amid tight security because of heightened geopolitical tensions.

Diallo Hamidou's own goal put Israel ahead 11 minutes after the break but Doumbia Cheickna equalised for the African side with a fine header in the 63rd minute.

Earlier at the same venue, Spain beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in the opening match of Group C despite struggling to hit their stride in the opening stages of the game.

Reuters

READ MORE

DAVID ISAACSON IN PARIS | Mon Dieu! Friendly Parisians as games approach

I’ve been in Paris for four days now and I haven’t caught sight of the Eiffel Tower yet, but I’ve seen another side of this city almost as impressive ...
Sport
5 hours ago

‘It’s not easy to be defending Olympic champion,’ says Tatjana Smith

Tatjana Smith on Wednesday admitted being the defending Olympic 200m breaststroke champion has its challenges but she is dealing with them.
Sport
23 hours ago

Olympic finalist Kaylene Corbett owns unique spot in Tatjana Smith’s shadow

Kaylene Corbett has a unique claim in South African sports history, being the only swimmer — if not all-round competitor — to make an Olympic final ...
Sport
1 day ago

Coach Snyman has harsh words with Blitzboks, says must play as 'collective'

The Olympic flame has yet to be lit but the Blitzboks’ hopes of a medal were all but extinguished as they lost their opening two matches of Paris ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Unimpressive Blitzboks go down to Ireland in Paris Olympics opener

The Blitzboks looked a far cry from Olympic medallists as they went down 5-10 to Ireland in their opening match of the Paris Games at Stade de France ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Who will light the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron?

The identity of the person who lights the Olympic cauldron on the night of the opening ceremony is one of sport's best-kept secrets, with less than a ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | African coaching luminaries in attendance as Pitso receives honorary ... Soccer
  2. Pirates’ Mofokeng did well in Spain, ready for overseas move: Hotto Soccer
  3. It’s official: PSL announces Betway as new Premiership sponsor for ‘about R900m’ Soccer
  4. Khoza salutes DStv, welcomes ideas for Premiership from new title sponsor Betway Soccer
  5. Coach Snyman has harsh words with Blitzboks, says must play as 'collective' Rugby

Latest Videos

Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center
African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate