Khoza said it is yet to be determined if the Premiership prize money — R15m for the winners, R7.5m for second place, R3.75m for third and R2.5m for fourth — will increase.
“Watch this space. The fixtures are not out yet, I cannot talk about prize money.
“I can just tell you when the league is starting — it’s starting on September 10 because we have Bafana Bafana games [Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan], but the other games [MTN8] are starting on August 3.”
He said the DDC will continue to be sponsored by DStv.
“The viewership of the Diski is unbelievable. A lot of kids want to play in the Diski because we’ve turned it into a lifestyle thing.
“So they are here to stay. As I speak to you it’s the five-year [renewal] starting this season. For now I can speak to you and say they are here for five years.”
‘They must fend for themselves’: Khoza doubts PSL clubs’ grants will increase
Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza does not believe the new Betway Premiership sponsorship will result in an increase in clubs’ monthly grants.
Khoza on Wednesday announced Betway to relaced DStv as Premiership sponsors for a three-year deal he said was worth “about R900m”.
The league was still unsure about a potential prize money increase but Khoza said DStv’s withdrawal a year early from its five-year deal will not affect the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) under-23 league, which he said has five years to run on its contract.
Khoza had a blunt take on the grants, saying he believes the amount — R2m monthly, plus clubs receive a R3m ex gratia and R5m preparation payment per season — is enough.
“That’s the privilege of the clubs. We don’t talk in money because if you talk about money without the clubs knowing [it’s like] there’s a signing-on fee from this agent that you want to say, ‘There’s a signing-on fee — the chair told us there’s going to be more money coming’,” Khoza said.
“The money of the grant is a privilege. We are going to the AGM in November — it might be discussed there but I don’t think so, because they must fend for themselves and get sponsors.
“They’ve got a kick-start of the grant of more than R30m a year, not even given as return on investment. They just come in and get a cheque for R30m.”
Betway believes expertise from events like SA20 can help it boost PSL appeal
Khoza said it is yet to be determined if the Premiership prize money — R15m for the winners, R7.5m for second place, R3.75m for third and R2.5m for fourth — will increase.
“Watch this space. The fixtures are not out yet, I cannot talk about prize money.
“I can just tell you when the league is starting — it’s starting on September 10 because we have Bafana Bafana games [Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan], but the other games [MTN8] are starting on August 3.”
He said the DDC will continue to be sponsored by DStv.
“The viewership of the Diski is unbelievable. A lot of kids want to play in the Diski because we’ve turned it into a lifestyle thing.
“So they are here to stay. As I speak to you it’s the five-year [renewal] starting this season. For now I can speak to you and say they are here for five years.”
READ MORE
Betway believes expertise from events like SA20 can help it boost PSL appeal
WATCH | African coaching luminaries in attendance as Pitso receives honorary doctorate
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects medals from Team SA at Olympics
Khoza salutes DStv, welcomes ideas for Premiership from new title sponsor Betway
It’s official: PSL announces Betway as new Premiership sponsor for ‘about R900m’
Pirates’ Mofokeng did well in Spain, ready for overseas move: Hotto
Pirates’ players united: coming season about challenging for Premiership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos