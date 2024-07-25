Chiefs returned on Wednesday evening from their preseason training camp in Türkiye, which was partly overseen by Nabi, the former Young Africans (Tanzania) and AS FAR Rabat (Morocco) coach, who has been tasked with turning the club’s fortunes around after nine seasons without a trophy.
The coming season is a big one for Amakhosi, as they seek to stop the dominance of rivals — the seven-time successive DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns — while also hunting for silverware to end their trophy drought.
WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs unveil kit for 2024-25 season at glitzy function
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs have launched their kit for the 2024-25 season.
Amakhosi unveiled their Kappa home and away kits at a glitzy event at their base, the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena, on Thursday that was attended by new coach Nasreddine Nabi and his technical team.
Kaizer Chiefs x Kappa | Kit Launch Event 25 July 2024.
