Soccer

Chiefs coach Nabi honoured to be at the club, promises Amakhosi fans his best

26 July 2024 - 12:44
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi promises to do his best for the club.
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

In his first press conference as Kaizer Chiefs coach, Nasreddine Nabi promised Amakhosi he will fight for every point. 

The coming season is a big one for Amakhosi as they seek to stop the dominance of rivals — the seven-time successive DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns — while also hunting for silverware to end their trophy drought. 

Nabi, who formerly coached Young Africans (Tanzania) and AS FAR Rabat (Morocco), returned with Chiefs this week from their preseason training camp in Türkiye with the mammoth task of turning the club’s fortunes around after nine seasons without a trophy.  

“I am honoured to be in South Africa, to be in this great country, a true African nation,” said Nabi at Naturena on Friday as they looked ahead to the Toyota Cup friendly match against Young Africans at Free State Stadium on Sunday. 

“I thank the owner of the club Kaizer Motaung, officials Jessica [Motaung], Kemiso [Motaung], Bobby [Motaung] and Kaizer Junior for a great welcome. 

“I also thank the supporters for the warm welcome they have given me at the airport and I want to tell them I will do my best to reward them with a great season.” 

“I thank Kaizer Jnr for accepting us to join the team in Türkiye at the preseason training camp. It was successful and it was important to get away from the pressure of Johannesburg, especially after a difficult end of the season. 

Nabi added it was important for them to be part of the preseason camp in Türkiye to get to know the players. 

“It was also important for the new staff and coaches to get to know the players. We played a few games, those games were not according to my expectations but we will pick up.” 

