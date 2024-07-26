Mamelodi Sundowns sign 19-year-old defender

“Mamelodi Sundowns are delighted to announce the acquisition of young defender Asekho Tiwani, who joins the club on a multi-year deal,” the club said.

“The 19-year-old defender has made a name for himself in the Premier Soccer League at his former club, with his highlights including a Goal of the Season-nominated strike in the 2023-24 season.”

Promoted from Sekhukhune’s reserves in August 2022, Tiwani played 16 league and cup games and scored two goals for the Limpopo club in 2023-24.

He will be viewed as a prospect for the future at the Brazilians.