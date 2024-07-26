Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns sign 19-year-old defender

26 July 2024 - 01:36 By Sports Staff
Mamelodi Sundowns have signed defender Asekho Tiwani from Sekhukhune United.
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Mamelodi Sundowns have signed 19-year-old defender Asekho Tiwani from Sekhukhune United.

Tiwani joins defender Kegan Johannes from SuperSport United and attackers Kobamelo Kodisang from Moreirense in Portugal and Brazilian Arthur de Oliveira Sales from Belgian side Lommel SK as Downs’ signings of the 2024-2025 preseason so far.

“Mamelodi Sundowns are delighted to announce the acquisition of young defender Asekho Tiwani, who joins the club on a multi-year deal,” the club said.

“The 19-year-old defender has made a name for himself in the Premier Soccer League at his former club, with his highlights including a Goal of the Season-nominated strike in the 2023-24 season.”

Promoted from Sekhukhune’s reserves in August 2022, Tiwani played 16 league and cup games and scored two goals for the Limpopo club in 2023-24.

He will be viewed as a prospect for the future at the Brazilians.

