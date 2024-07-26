Soccer

Mosimane battles tears as he celebrates 60th birthday with family and friends

26 July 2024 - 16:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pitso Mosimane, his wife Moira Mosimane and children during his 60th birthday celebration at FNB Stadium.
Pitso Mosimane, his wife Moira Mosimane and children during his 60th birthday celebration at FNB Stadium.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Pitso Mosimane battled to control tears on Friday as he reflected on his football journey that saw him receive a honorary doctorate from the University of Johannesburg this week. 

Mosimane was speaking in front of family, friends and former and current colleagues at FNB Stadium on Friday where he celebrated receiving the honorary doctorate on the day of his 60th birthday. 

The event was attended by travelling technical staff and some of his African football luminary coaching colleagues, including Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, Florent Ibenge from DR Congo and Kalusha Bwalya of Zambia. 

Former footballers who were touched by Mosimane included Kaitano Tembo, Ricardo Katza, Teko Modise, Tsepo Masilela, Morgan Gould, Bernard Parker and Kaizer Motaung Jnr. 

Other dignitaries in attendance included former Bafana Bafana medical doctor Victor Ramathesele, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, Doctor Khumalo, Teboho Moloi, Happy Ntshingila and Emy Casaletti. 

Mosimane thanked people who played a role in his career and put the spotlight on his new project, Youth Football Coaching Manual, that aims to produce the player of tomorrow. 

“Let's make a revolution with football, not only in South Africa, but on the continent because a programme like this is world class,” said Mosimane who is the former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach. 

MORE:

WATCH | African coaching luminaries in attendance as Pitso receives honorary doctorate

Pitso Mosimane arrived at the University of Johannesburg's auditorium for the institution's graduation ceremony on Wednesday, where the coach was to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Dr Mosimane, SA’s pathfinder abroad, lauds newest coaching exports

Rulani Mokwena and Fadlu Davids have followed through the door opened by ‘Jingles’
Sport
19 hours ago

A fitting send-off as mourners cry, laugh and share stories of ‘Bra Stan’

Tshabalala will always live in the hearts of the people he touched with his work, says Caf president Patrice Motsepe
Sport
1 week ago

Manqoba Mngqithi in charge at Mamelodi Sundowns

Club and coach conclude talks for him to steward side into new season as Steve Komphela returns
Sport
2 weeks ago

Komphela back as senior coach at Sundowns but there's no clarity on Mngqithi's role

In a swift turn of events, Mamelodi Sundowns have welcomed back Steve Komphela as a senior assistant to Manqoba Mngqithi after the sudden departure ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wayde to share Olympic ceremony with sister, but what about the relay? Sport
  2. POLL | Should a betting company be allowed to sponsor the Premiership? Soccer
  3. ‘They must fend for themselves’: Khoza doubts PSL clubs’ grants will increase Soccer
  4. WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs unveil kit for 2024-25 season at glitzy function Soccer
  5. Blitzboks shock New Zealand to storm into Olympics sevens semis Rugby

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects more than four medals from ...
Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center