Pitso Mosimane battled to control tears on Friday as he reflected on his football journey that saw him receive a honorary doctorate from the University of Johannesburg this week.
Mosimane was speaking in front of family, friends and former and current colleagues at FNB Stadium on Friday where he celebrated receiving the honorary doctorate on the day of his 60th birthday.
The event was attended by travelling technical staff and some of his African football luminary coaching colleagues, including Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, Florent Ibenge from DR Congo and Kalusha Bwalya of Zambia.
Former footballers who were touched by Mosimane included Kaitano Tembo, Ricardo Katza, Teko Modise, Tsepo Masilela, Morgan Gould, Bernard Parker and Kaizer Motaung Jnr.
Mosimane battles tears as he celebrates 60th birthday with family and friends
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Other dignitaries in attendance included former Bafana Bafana medical doctor Victor Ramathesele, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, Doctor Khumalo, Teboho Moloi, Happy Ntshingila and Emy Casaletti.
Mosimane thanked people who played a role in his career and put the spotlight on his new project, Youth Football Coaching Manual, that aims to produce the player of tomorrow.
“Let's make a revolution with football, not only in South Africa, but on the continent because a programme like this is world class,” said Mosimane who is the former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach.
