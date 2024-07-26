POLL | Do you expect an improved Kaizer Chiefs performance after a new coach and training in Türkiye?

There is much pressure on Kaizer Chiefs to perform well when the team play Tanzania’s Young Africans (Yanga) in a friendly match on Sunday as it is the first under the guard of Nasreddine Nabi.
Amakhosi appointed Nabi as head coach earlier this month after the team ended the 2023-24 DStv Premiership campaign with their worst finish in 10th place under caretaker Cavin Johnson.
Amakhosi’s renewal project of getting new players and a preseason training camp in Türkiye will be put to the test when they face Yanga.
The friendly match will be played at Toyota Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday at 3pm. Tickets cost between R40 and R60.
The Tanzanian team meets Chiefs after having not lost a single game in 10 matches in the country’s premier league, while Amakhosi have been inconsistent.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Chiefs coach Nabi honoured to be at the club, promises Amakhosi fans his best
Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr, speaking at the unveiling of their home and away kit for the coming season on Thursday, was upbeat about the team’s performance this season.
“That we have been able to bring in the professionals we have brought in is a big signal to understand the level where we need to be.
“The technical staff being roped in is an indication of the vision and direction of where we want to go. We are aware of what it takes for where this club needs to be. It is not only about the players on the field but also about every person who dons the gold and black colours,” Motaung Jnr said.
WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs unveil kit for 2024-25 season at glitzy function
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Willard Katsande pleads with Chiefs fans to give coach Nasreddine Nabi time
‘I hope he gets a chance to play,’ Samkelo Zwane’s father Eugene
