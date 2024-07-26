Soccer

POLL | Do you expect an improved Kaizer Chiefs performance after a new coach and training in Türkiye?

26 July 2024 - 14:59 By TIMESLIVE
There is much pressure on Kaizer Chiefs players to perform well this season. Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on May 2 2024. File photo
There is much pressure on Kaizer Chiefs players to perform well this season. Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on May 2 2024. File photo
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

There is much pressure on Kaizer Chiefs to perform well when the team play Tanzania’s Young Africans (Yanga) in a friendly match on Sunday as it is the first under the guard of Nasreddine Nabi.

Amakhosi appointed Nabi as head coach earlier this month after the team ended the 2023-24 DStv Premiership campaign with their worst finish in 10th place under caretaker Cavin Johnson.

Amakhosi’s renewal project of getting new players and a preseason training camp in Türkiye will be put to the test when they face Yanga.

The friendly match will be played at Toyota Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday at 3pm. Tickets cost between R40 and R60. 

The Tanzanian team meets Chiefs after having not lost a single game in 10 matches in the country’s premier league, while Amakhosi have been inconsistent.

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr, speaking at the unveiling of their home and away kit for the coming season on Thursday, was upbeat about the team’s performance this season. 

“That we have been able to bring in the professionals we have brought in is a big signal to understand the level where we need to be.

“The technical staff being roped in is an indication of the vision and direction of where we want to go. We are aware of what it takes for where this club needs to be. It is not only about the players on the field but also about every person who dons the gold and black colours,” Motaung Jnr said.

