Soccer

Argentina rally for 3-1 win over Iraq, Spain beat Dominican Republic

27 July 2024 - 18:38 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Thiago Almada of Argentina runs with the ball during the Men's group B match against Iraq during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Lyon on July 27 2024 in Lyon, France.
Thiago Almada of Argentina runs with the ball during the Men's group B match against Iraq during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Lyon on July 27 2024 in Lyon, France.
Image: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Argentina earned a 3-1 win over Iraq in Lyon and Spain outclassed the Dominican Republic 3-1 in Bordeaux in the second matchday of the men's Olympic soccer tournament on Saturday.

Argentina recovered from their chaotic opening loss to Morocco and boosted their chances of reaching the next round as they went top of group B on goal difference.

Debutants Dominican Republic's first Olympic goal was not enough to stop the Spaniards who scored twice in the second half to clinch a quarter-final spot with their second group C win.

Argentina opened the scoring after 14 minutes thanks to a Thiago Almada's volley after Julian Alvarez set him up but Iraq captain Aymen Hussein equalised seconds before halftime with a brilliant header.

Mascherano decries ‘circus’ after Argentina’s Olympic loss to Morocco

Cristian Medina goal ruled out for offside by VAR after two-hour stoppage.
Sport
2 days ago

Substitute Luciano Gondou restored Argentina's lead with a close-range finish before a superb strike by Ezequiel Fernandez six minutes from time secured all three points for the 2004 and 2008 gold medallists.

Spain dominated from the early stages and went ahead in the 24th minute when Fermin Lopez pounced on a poor clearance by the Dominican goalkeeper to score.

Angel Montes de Oca equalised with a towering header from a corner in the 38th minute but Dominica's hopes of a shock suffered a major blow with Edison Azcona's red card for a foul on Pau Cubarsi.

Alejandro Baena restored Spain's lead when his long-range strike deflected off an opponent into the net and Miguel Gutierrez's tap-in into an empty goal sealed victory.

Hosts France, Israel, Japan and the United States are in action later on Saturday.

MORE:

‘They must fend for themselves’: Khoza doubts PSL clubs’ grants will increase

Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza does not believe the new Betway Premiership sponsorship will result in an increase in clubs’ monthly grants.
Sport
2 days ago

POLL | Should a betting company be allowed to sponsor the Premiership?

Is it OK for a betting company to sponsor sport?
Sport
2 days ago

Mamelodi Sundowns sign 19-year-old defender

Asekho Tiwani joins Mamelodi Sundowns as a prospect for the future.
Sport
1 day ago

POLL | Do you expect an improved Chiefs performance after the arrival of coach Nabi and pre-season in Türkiye?

There is much pressure on Kaizer Chiefs to perform well when the team play Tanzania’s Young Africans (Yanga) in a friendly match on Sunday as it is ...
Sport
1 day ago

Khoza salutes DStv, welcomes ideas for Premiership from new title sponsor Betway

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza paid tribute to DStv for its backing of the Premiership through difficult times in the aftermath of the ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mosimane battles tears as he celebrates 60th birthday with family and friends Soccer
  2. IN PICS | Olympics 2024 opening ceremony Sport
  3. South Africa at the Olympics by numbers Sport
  4. POLL | Should a betting company be allowed to sponsor the Premiership? Soccer
  5. ‘They must fend for themselves’: Khoza doubts PSL clubs’ grants will increase Soccer

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects more than four medals from ...
Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center