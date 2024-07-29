After Yanga thrashing, Kaizer Chiefs hope two signings can bolster depth

After a 4-0 preseason drubbing against Young Africans that appeared to expose the cracks that remain in Kaizer Chiefs’ overall quality, the club and new coach Nasreddine Nabi will hope new signings Fiacre Ntwari and Rushwin Dortley can help add depth.

Amakhosi confirmed the signings of the players ahead of their Toyota Cup game against Yanga where Amakhosi’s fans who packed Free State Stadium left disappointed on Sunday.

Chiefs are hoping to reverse an embarrassing nine seasons without a trophy in the coming campaign.

Dortley, 22, showed potential for relegated Cape Town Spurs last season, earning 26 Premiership and two cup appearances.