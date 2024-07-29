Canada stun France, US and Spain advance to quarterfinals

Reigning champions Canada got a lifeline at the Paris Games after a 2-1 last-gasp win over hosts France, while Spain and the US claimed wins to reach the quarterfinals on the second match day of Olympic women's football on Sunday.

Canada's quest to defend their 2021 gold medal was marred after a drone spying scandal that led to a year-ban of coach Bev Priestman and a six-point deduction by world governing body Fifa from the Olympic tournament.

The top two teams in each three groups advance, along with two best third-placed sides, leaving Canada, now led by assistant coach Andy Spence, needing maximum points in their remaining Group A matches, on top of a favourable goal difference.

The slim Canadian hopes seemed to be dashed after France's Marie-Antoinette Katoto struck in the 42nd minute after a neat passing move.

But captain Jessie Fleming equalised 13 minutes after the break. The match looked to be heading for a draw before Vanessa Gilles seized on a rebound from the goalkeeper in the 12th minute of stoppage time to fire home.