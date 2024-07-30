Soccer

I’d be happy with job as assistant coach at Sundowns, says ‘Dance’

Dan Malesela expresses desire to work for Downs

30 July 2024 - 12:55
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former star player and coach Dan Malesela. File image.
Former star player and coach Dan Malesela. File image.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Dan Malesela says he would accept an assistant coach job at a club such as Mamelodi Sundowns should the opportunity present itself.

Malesela insisted his questioning the appointment of Romain Folz as an assistant at Downs was not that he wanted the job for himself.

Malesela, who has been without a job since he was unceremoniously removed from the hot seat at Baroka FC during the promotional playoffs last month, recently slammed Sundowns' appointment of Folz, saying he doubted the move was good for South African football.

Now “Dance”, as Malesela is affectionately known in football circles, has declared he would work as Sundowns' assistant coach should that chance ever come his way. Malesela also explained why he questioned Folz's arrival. The 34-year-old Frenchman previously struggled as a head coach at Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu.

Chiefs’ dilemma: unfair to ask Nabi to work miracles, but fans want a trophy

The 58-year-old Tunisian has a trophy record, but is it enough?
Sport
16 hours ago

“It would sound as if I wanted the [Sundowns] job for myself when that's not really the case but Sundowns is a place I would go to,'' Malesela told journalists on the sidelines of coach Pitso Mosimane's event to celebrate his honorary decorate from the University of Johannesburg and his 60th birthday at FNB Stadium on Friday.

“With Folz's appointment, I was just raising my concerns because in South Africa assistant coaches don't have the final say, so why bring in a foreigner who won't have the final say?

“That's all I was worried about — the succession rate of coaches we must have in the country. It looks like we are not worried about our own local coaches.”

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates legend Malesela cemented his reputation as a highly-rated coach when he helped TS Galaxy win the Nedbank Cup when they were still in the second tier in 2018, stunning Kaizer Chiefs in the final. The former Chippa United boss said he dreams about coaching a side with resources one day, bemoaning he hasn't experienced that in his coaching career.

“It's not like I haven't coached good clubs but I haven't coached clubs with resources — I haven't had that luxury. I haven't had an opportunity where I am able to point to a player and say, 'I want that player', and I get him. It has always been scraping here and there.”

READ MORE

After Yanga thrashing, Kaizer Chiefs hope two signings can bolster depth

After a 4-0 preseason drubbing against Young Africans, Kaizer Chiefs and coach Nasreddine Nabi will hope new signings Fiacre Ntwari and Rushwin ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘You need quality players’: Gamondi on Chiefs as Nabi papers over cracks

As Nasreddine Nabi papered over the cracks after a disjointed performance, Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi offered a brutal assessment of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nabi gets idea of task he faces as Chiefs’ quality exposed in Yanga drubbing

When Clement Mzize put the ball past stranded Brandon Petersen just before the hour mark to make it 3-0, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi put his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mosimane battles tears as he celebrates 60th birthday with family and friends

Pitso Mosimane battled to control tears on Friday as he reflected on his football journey that saw him receive a honorary doctorate from the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Dr Mosimane, SA’s pathfinder abroad, lauds newest coaching exports

Rulani Mokwena and Fadlu Davids have followed through the door opened by ‘Jingles’
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly wins Olympic medal No 2 for South Africa Sport
  2. Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 30 Sport
  3. Gold for Tatjana Smith in Paris pool thriller, Pieter Coetze gets fifth place Sport
  4. Shaun Williams deserved the try, says captain Davids after handing ball over Rugby
  5. Uncertainty over gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz’s Games participation after injury Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer