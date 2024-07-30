“We [also] have to settle on the budget. It is going to cost money and we have to agree on the budget.”
More kicking the can on VAR in PSL: Safa boss Jordaan says SuperSport must help
The Safa president says broadcast partner SuperSport has to come on board
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
While the Premier Soccer League (PSL) says it is waiting for the South African Football Association (Safa) to take the lead on implementation of the video assistant referee (VAR), the association's president Danny Jordaan says funding is the stumbling block.
Jordaan said VAR will cost Safa much money and the issue now is the league's broadcast partner SuperSport, which must come to the party.
Last week, during the announcement of Betway as the new sponsor of the Premiership, PSL chair Irvin Khoza said the league was ready to trial VAR in 2022 but added they are awaiting a “signal” from Safa.
“We have been working together [with the PSL] on this project. We have already had three meetings and the issue is the broadcasters must be involved,” Jordaan said during a Kay Motsepe Schools Championship launch in Sandton on Monday.
“The broadcast element is important and that is the essence of VAR. If you don't have a broadcaster you won't have VAR. So, we have to look across all the matches and speak to the broadcaster and make sure there is adequate coverage of every element of the match.
