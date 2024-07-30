Soccer

More kicking the can on VAR in PSL: Safa boss Jordaan says SuperSport must help

The Safa president says broadcast partner SuperSport has to come on board

30 July 2024 - 15:16
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan during Pitso Mosimane's honorary doctorate ceremony at the University of Johannesburg on July 24.
South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan during Pitso Mosimane's honorary doctorate ceremony at the University of Johannesburg on July 24.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

While the Premier Soccer League (PSL) says it is waiting for the South African Football Association (Safa) to take the lead on implementation of the video assistant referee (VAR), the association's president Danny Jordaan says funding is the stumbling block.

Jordaan said VAR will cost Safa much money and the issue now is the league's broadcast partner SuperSport, which must come to the party.

Last week, during the announcement of Betway as the new sponsor of the Premiership, PSL chair Irvin Khoza said the league was ready to trial VAR in 2022 but added they are awaiting a “signal” from Safa.

“We have been working together [with the PSL] on this project. We have already had three meetings and the issue is the broadcasters must be involved,” Jordaan said during a Kay Motsepe Schools Championship launch in Sandton on Monday.

“The broadcast element is important and that is the essence of VAR. If you don't have a broadcaster you won't have VAR. So, we have to look across all the matches and speak to the broadcaster and make sure there is adequate coverage of every element of the match.

Courtesy of Hot Sport

“We [also] have to settle on the budget. It is going to cost money and we have to agree on the budget.”

Asked if the broadcaster is the only outstanding issue, Jordaan said the cost of implementing VAR is also a challenge.

“If the broadcaster agrees then we have to look at the budget, because the PSL (Betway Premiership) plays more than 200 matches a year. If it costs R70,000 a match for VAR, you can do the calculations,” he said.

“We have to secure the funding because once we introduce VAR it must work and it must work well.”

The new season starts this weekend with the MTN8 quarterfinals, with Orlando Pirates hosting SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (6pm), while on Sunday Stellenbosch FC will welcome TS Galaxy at Danie Craven Stadium (3pm).

The Betway Premiership kicks off on September 14.

The Kay Motsepe Schools national football tournament will take place from September 23 to 28 and the netball finals from August 15 to 17.

READ MORE

Chiefs’ dilemma: unfair to ask Nabi to work miracles, but fans want a trophy

The 58-year-old Tunisian has a trophy record, but is it enough?
Sport
20 hours ago

I’d be happy with job as assistant coach at Sundowns, says ‘Dance’

Dan Malesela says he would accept an assistant coach job at a club such as Mamelodi Sundowns should the opportunity present itself.
Sport
5 hours ago

‘You need quality players’: Gamondi on Chiefs as Nabi papers over cracks

As Nasreddine Nabi papered over the cracks after a disjointed performance, Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi offered a brutal assessment of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

After Yanga thrashing, Kaizer Chiefs hope two signings can bolster depth

After a 4-0 preseason drubbing against Young Africans, Kaizer Chiefs and coach Nasreddine Nabi will hope new signings Fiacre Ntwari and Rushwin ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nabi gets idea of task he faces as Chiefs’ quality exposed in Yanga drubbing

When Clement Mzize put the ball past stranded Brandon Petersen just before the hour mark to make it 3-0, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi put his ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mosimane battles tears as he celebrates 60th birthday with family and friends

Pitso Mosimane battled to control tears on Friday as he reflected on his football journey that saw him receive a honorary doctorate from the ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 30 Sport
  2. Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly wins Olympic medal No 2 for South Africa Sport
  3. Gold for Tatjana Smith in Paris pool thriller, Pieter Coetze gets fifth place Sport
  4. Shaun Williams deserved the try, says captain Davids after handing ball over Rugby
  5. Uncertainty over gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz’s Games participation after injury Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer