Morocco, Egypt, France, Argentina reach Games men’s football quarters

Hosts France secured a place in the quarterfinals of the men's Olympic football tournament with a 3-0 win over New Zealand that put them top of Group A, while the US edged Guinea 3-0 to progress on the final day of the group stage on Tuesday.

Argentina, Paraguay, Morocco and Egypt also joined already-qualified Spain and Japan in the last eight.

France, coming off two wins, only needed a draw to go through, but goals by skipper Jean-Philippe Mateta, Desire Doue and Arnaud Kalimuendo made it a perfect first round.

The US advanced in second place after a strike from Djordje Mihailovic and a Kevin Paredes double earned them victory in St Etienne.

The 27-year-old Mateta grabbed the lead for France, taking advantage of New Zealand's poor defending in the 19th minute.

Doue added another in the 71st after a neat passing move, before Kalimuendo's low shot sealed the win three minutes later.

Thierry Henry's side next face Argentina in Lyon on Friday.