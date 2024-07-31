Soccer

Morocco, Egypt, France, Argentina reach Games men’s football quarters

31 July 2024 - 09:03 By Janina Nuno Rios
Abde Ezzalzouli of Team Morocco celebrates scoring his team's third goal in their men's Group B win against Iraq at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Nice on Tuesday.
Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Hosts France secured a place in the quarterfinals of the men's Olympic football tournament with a 3-0 win over New Zealand that put them top of Group A, while the US edged Guinea 3-0 to progress on the final day of the group stage on Tuesday.

Argentina, Paraguay, Morocco and Egypt also joined already-qualified Spain and Japan in the last eight.

France, coming off two wins, only needed a draw to go through, but goals by skipper Jean-Philippe Mateta, Desire Doue and Arnaud Kalimuendo made it a perfect first round.

The US advanced in second place after a strike from Djordje Mihailovic and a Kevin Paredes double earned them victory in St Etienne.

The 27-year-old Mateta grabbed the lead for France, taking advantage of New Zealand's poor defending in the 19th minute.

Doue added another in the 71st after a neat passing move, before Kalimuendo's low shot sealed the win three minutes later.

Thierry Henry's side next face Argentina in Lyon on Friday.

At an almost empty Geoffroy-Guichard stadium, US midfielder Mihailovic opened the scoring in the 14th minute by sending a brilliant free-kick into the top left corner.

Paredes made it 2-0 off Paxten Aaronson's great through ball in the 31st and got his second 15 minutes from time.

The U.S will meet Morocco at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Argentina, who progressed second in Group B, beat Ukraine 2-0 thanks to Thiago Almada's fine effort just after halftime and Claudio Echeverri's stoppage-time goal at Lyon Stadium.

Almada scored two minutes after the break from long range, while Echeverri got on the scoresheet off a rebound from Ukraine goalkeeper Kiril Fesiun a minute into added time.

Morocco reached the quarterfinals as Group B leaders on goal difference with a crushing 3-0 win over Iraq in Nice with all the goals in the first 36 minutes.

They went ahead in the 19th when Amir Richardson headed in a superb Achraf Hakimi cross before Soufiane Rahimi doubled the advantage in the 28th for his fourth goal in the tournament.

Former Barcelona forward Abde Ezzalzouli wrapped up the win when his brilliant strike from the edge of the box sailed into the far corner.

Egypt also made the quarters as they claimed top spot in Group C ahead of already-qualified Spain who fielded a much-changed side and lost 2-1 to finish second.

Ibrahim Adel capitalised on poor Spanish defending to score in the 40th and 62nd minutes to give the Egyptians an unexpected win. Spain did pull a goal back in the final seconds with Samu Omorodion's header but it was too little too late.

Also in Group C, the Dominican Republic were eliminated from their first Olympics after a 1-1 draw with Uzbekistan who arrived at Parc des Princes already out of contention.

A sensational Marcelo Fernandez volley after five minutes gave Paraguay a 1-0 win over Mali also in Paris to send them to the last eight. The South Americans will meet Egypt in Lyon.

Israel exited after losing 1-0 to already-qualified Japan in Nantes after a stoppage-time goal by substitute Mao Hosoya.

Reuters

