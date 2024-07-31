“If either of those players leave for free, Liverpool are being dumb on the transfer market. I don’t want to be dumb on the transfer market. I lost Thatayaone Dithlokwe [on a free to Kaizer Chiefs] — it was my first dumb move in 25 years.”
Matthews said SuperSport are not in competition with seven-time successive Premiership champions Sundowns for the league title but want to be competitive.
“I don’t think we are tying to compete against Sundowns for league honours. If we manage to be up there and fighting pound for pound at any stage of the season [we are happy]. If you look at last season, after 11 to 12 games we were there, pound for pound, but after 30 games we weren’t there.
“You have to be realistic about the squad we have. We have a squad that can beat anyone and at any given time because we have top quality players. If our players bring their A-game, you can bring on Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs.
“Over the course of the season, it's not going to be easy for anybody to match Sundowns. They have about 45 registered players, they pay €3m [R59m] for a player and I am signing free agents and promoting children from the DStv Diski Challenge.”
‘Sundowns have taken nine of my U-13s to their academy’: SuperSport’s Matthews
SuperSport United have sold a number of quality players to Mamelodi Sundowns in recent seasons but CEO Stan Matthews says there is no special relationship between the clubs.
Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Thapelo Maseko and Kegan Johannes are some of the players who have crossed the floor to join Tshwane rivals in recent seasons.
Such big name stars have moved to the Brazilians on deals reported to be worth hundreds of millions of rand. Matthews said he looks for the best deal for his club, which largely survives on producing and selling players.
Matthews, though, said he is unhappy Sundowns have recruited nine of SuperSport's U-13 players to their academy.
“I am confident with the youngsters we produce. Sundowns have taken nine of my U-13s to their academy,” he said.
“If you are asking what is my relationship with Sundowns, do you think I am happy they are taking my 13-year-olds and not even given me a chance to bring [through] another Ronwen Williams, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Kermit Erasmus and Shandre Campbell?
“At 13, my players are being taken from me — what chance do I have when a player who is earning a certain amount gets offered 300 times more?
“This is the reality of football. If any club could have offered me the deal Sundowns offered me for Johannes, I would have grabbed it without blinking.
“I can't be apologetic about doing the best deal for my club. I am sorry it happens to be Sundowns, but at least we are getting to a space where their team is full of my players.
“[There are also Orlando Pirates stars Partick Maswanganyi, Thalente Mbatha and Selaelo Rasebotja [who] are not at Sundowns.
I’d be happy with job as assistant coach at Sundowns, says ‘Dance’
“If another club comes and offers the best deal, I have to be true to the football club. I am true to SuperSport and the PSL and there is no special relationship with Sundowns. I have respect for Patrice [Motsepe, Sundowns' owner] and Thlopie Motsepe [Downs' chair].”
“It makes me happy every year to look at the PSL awards and see goalkeeper, defender and midfielder of the year who [play for Sundowns but] came from SuperSport.
“That is our reality — you have big clubs who are able to do big things. Real Madrid are chasing Trent Alexander-Arnold who has one year left at Liverpool and it is the same with Mohamed Salah.
More kicking the can on VAR in PSL: Safa boss Jordaan says SuperSport must help
