Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns’: Mpho Makola

01 August 2024 - 15:05 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola hopes someone can challenge Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView

In the 30th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Free State Stars, Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City and Polokwane City midfielder Mpho Makola.

Makola, who has retired from competitive football, reflected on his career that took him from Alexandra to some of the big teams in South Africa where he was known for his trademark free-kicks. 

He spoke about it being tough at amateur football level and getting an opportunity to play professional football at Free State Stars where he was looked after by the late former owner of the club Mike Mokoena. 

He later joined Pirates where he found it difficult to establish himself as a regular, moving to Cape Town City where he reconnected with Teko Modise and enjoyed his football, before suffering disappointments at Polokwane City. 

Since hanging up his boots, Makola is giving back to the community through a football club. He has questioned whether current teams are capable of beating Mamelodi Sundowns. 

