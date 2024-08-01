“I said if he couldn’t play against them, then there was no deal,” Matthews said.
“I can’t, all the time, field a second-best team against Mamelodi Sundowns because it is not good for my club and my brand. It can’t be that every time I go out into a big game, this one or that one can’t play.”
Matthews said there was an opportunity to negotiate to secure other stars from Sundowns on loan for the coming season but he did not want to have a situation where he had a number of players who could not play against their parent team.
“It is for this reason that I didn’t take any other players on loan from Sundowns. With Ricardo, I dug my heels in because I believe it is the right thing.
“If he is not good enough to play for Sundowns, why are you worried about him playing against you?
“I can’t keep undermining my club. If I draw Sundowns in the cup then I can’t play my best team. I want to try to win a trophy this year and if you can’t win the league over 30 games, which is unlikely, then I have to target cups and that means playing my best 11.”
How SuperSport’s Stan Matthews played hard ball with Sundowns on Ricardo Goss
Image: Veli Nhlapo
SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has detailed how he played hard ball with Mamelodi Sundowns to force them to allow goalkeeper Ricardo Goss to be eligible to play against the Brazilians in matches between the two teams.
Goss is continuing his loan spell at United, as he has for the past three seasons. Matthews said he dug in his heels and according to the new agreement, unlike last season, the goalkeeper will be available to play for SuperSport when they play Sundowns.
Owning clubs often stipulate in loan contracts that those players are barred from playing against them.
Matthews said SuperSport, who have signed experienced players like Nyiko Mobbie, Pogisho Sanoka and Vincent Pule, want to be competitive in the Betway Premiership and are also targeting one cup competition in the coming season.
Matsatsantsa start their campaign with the 2024-25 season's opening game — their MTN8 quarterfinal against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Matthews is confident he has assembled a competitive team for the coming season.
“I have just read you my best 11 and it is a formidable team. I didn’t even have this 11 last year and Pirates couldn't beat me — in the league, we won one and the other was a draw.”
Matthews said SuperSport are building the team on players between the age of 24 and 28.
“I am not worried about the team, but I am worried about depth. What we will do over the course of the season, because it is not a quick fix, is shuffle around, broaden the base for 24 to 28-year-old players in the club.
“It doesn't matter to me what that means, that’s going to be our framework because I can’t keep on bringing 30-year-olds to the club. There were opportunities to sign Sifiso Hlanti and Brian Onyango, who are good players.
‘Sundowns have taken nine of my U-13s to their academy’: SuperSport’s Matthews
“Hlanti could have brought a lot of value and experience at left-back but I can’t bring another 30-year-old. I am going to bring in 24 to 28-year-old players who have good resale value to whoever offers me the best deal and who can stay at the club if needs be.
“Not up-and-coming or over the hill — that’s where we have landed ourselves over the past couple of years in recalibrating our club. It is something Gavin [Hunt, United's coach] and I will work closely on and make sure it happens.
“In fairness to Gavin, which coach would have given Shandre Campbell as much airtime as he got last year to enable his move [to Club NXT in Belgium]? I am fully supportive of most of the things Gavin is doing with the club and I want to help him build a strong and competitive squad.”
MTN8 quarterfinals
