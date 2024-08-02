Soccer

Maela unfazed by limited game time

Pirates players plan to raise the bar

02 August 2024 - 13:23 By Sihle Ndebele
Thulani Hlatshwayo of SuperSport United and Innocent Maela of Orlando Pirates will go head to head during the MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela says their achievements of last season will count for nothing in the new term, explaining how they aim to start from zero to reach greater heights in the 2024/2025 season.

Pirates, who finished second in the league and won the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup in the past campaign, host SuperSport United in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (6pm). 

“As a team we've been having conversations about raising the bar this season. We will be starting from scratch without thinking too much about what we achieved last season because that's gone now.

“We can't depend on last season's success without putting in the work this time around,'' Maela said during the MTN8 launch at SABC headquarters in Auckland Park on Wednesday.

Last season, Maela started six of the 15 league games he was involved in for the Sea Robbers. The Bucs skipper has weighed in on his limited game time in recent times, suggesting that doesn't unsettle him as he puts the team first. 

“Like all the other seasons I've been here, whether I play 90% or 60% of the games, it doesn't matter as much as the team wins.

“I am a team player, so I have to encourage the guys even if I am not playing. Football is a team sport, so I don't want to put myself ahead of the team,'' Maela said.

Meanwhile, SuperSport captain Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo views the MTN8 as a perfect opportunity to lay a solid foundation for the season.

Tyson believes Pirates, who are the defending champions, have weaknesses SuperSport can exploit.

“The MTN8 is a good cup to start strong. As soon as you win the MTN8 it sets the tone for the rest of the season. We know what they are capable of and I’ve won this cup with them before but we also know where we can hurt them [Pirates].

“I am honoured for SuperSport to give me another season. It shows the appreciation for the work I’ve done not only on the field but off the field.”

