Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs complete signing of Gaston Sirino

03 August 2024 - 15:45 By SPORT REPORTER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
New Kaizer Chiefs player Gaston Sirino.
New Kaizer Chiefs player Gaston Sirino.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/X

Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gaston Sirino.

The Uruguayan star has penned a two-year deal with Amakhosi after parting ways with Masandawana at the end of last season.

“Kaizer Chiefs have strengthened their squad in the attacking department with the acquisition of attacker, Gaston Sirino. The Uruguayan has penned a two-year contract with the Glamour Boys,” Chiefs wrote on their social media page.

Sirino arrived in South Africa from Bolivian side Bolivar at the beginning of 2018.

He had a successful stint at Chloorkop, winning many trophies including seven successive league titles, the African Football League and other domestic cups.

Chiefs hope the 33-year-old’s addition will help to change the club’s fortunes under the new technical team led by head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Chiefs have gone for an unprecedented nine years without winning any silverware.

The Soweto Giants have also signed defenders Bongani Sam from Orlando Pirates, Rushwin Dortley from relegated Cape Town Spurs and goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari from TS Galaxy.

Amakhosi are still expected to make a few additions to their squad before they start the season.

MORE:

Vincent Pule looking forward to taking on Pirates in MTN8 opener

SuperSport United midfielder Vincent Pule is champing at the bit at the prospect of taking on former club Orlando Pirates during their potentially ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Pirates players plan to raise the bar

Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela says their achievements of last season will count for nothing in the new season.
Sport
1 day ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns’: Mpho Makola

In the 30th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Free State ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘SuperSport is not a joke,’ says Riveiro before Pirates’ MTN8 clash

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has declared his squad ready for the season.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chad le Clos KO’ed early at Paris Olympics, but vows to keep swinging Sport
  2. Brave Adriaan Wildschutt nails SA record; Prudence Sekgodiso advances Sport
  3. Tatjana Smith’s immediate retirement plans include padel, jogs and chocolate Sport
  4. Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 3 Sport
  5. POLL | What do you think about Tatjana Smith’s retirement after her stunning ... Sport

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...