“The president was good. We spoke about negotiations and everything went well. For me, it’s to go further and enjoy the family I’m joining because the president is wonderful and we have a good relationship.
“He welcomed me to the team, so I’m grateful to be here. Other clubs had an interest in me, but I chose this team because I love the team. It’s a great team with great people and the lovely city of Algiers. The people in the city are welcoming,”
Mayo is now looking forward to having a great season with Belouizdad and promised to score more goals for them.
“They must expect Khanyisa Mayo, the goalscoring machine, someone who’s going to work, someone who’s going to be loved, someone who’s going to love the family,” he said.
“Everyone will be excited to watch every game. I can’t wait to meet the fans. I think it’s going to be a great season for CRB and me.”
SowetanLIVE
Belouizdad president convinced Chiefs target Khanyisa Mayo to sign
Khanyisa Mayo snubs Amakhosi and Sundowns to join Algerian giants
Image: CR Belouizdad
Khanyisa Mayo has explained his decision to join Algerian side CR Belouizdad instead of Mamelodi Sundowns or Kaizer Chiefs who were also interested in his services.
The 25-year-old was unveiled as a Belouizdad new player on Friday, signing a three-year deal with the Algerian giants, joining them from Cape Town City.
Mayo said a visit by Belouizdad president Mehdi Rabehi to South Africa convinced him to join the club and he is looking forward to a new challenge.
“The negotiations with the president went well. The president himself was a lovely guy. He came to South Africa to convince me to come to the club,” Mayo told CR Belouizdad TV.
“I looked at the club, it's history and everything else. I saw it’s one of the big clubs in Algeria and that’s why I’m here today to join the team.
“The president was good. We spoke about negotiations and everything went well. For me, it’s to go further and enjoy the family I’m joining because the president is wonderful and we have a good relationship.
“He welcomed me to the team, so I’m grateful to be here. Other clubs had an interest in me, but I chose this team because I love the team. It’s a great team with great people and the lovely city of Algiers. The people in the city are welcoming,”
Mayo is now looking forward to having a great season with Belouizdad and promised to score more goals for them.
“They must expect Khanyisa Mayo, the goalscoring machine, someone who’s going to work, someone who’s going to be loved, someone who’s going to love the family,” he said.
“Everyone will be excited to watch every game. I can’t wait to meet the fans. I think it’s going to be a great season for CRB and me.”
SowetanLIVE
MORE:
‘We need to translate cup form to the league’: Pirates coach Riveiro
Jose Riveiro praises job done by Orlando Pirates’ conditioning team
Minister McKenzie, the sports rights broadcast issue is more complicated than you think
Stellies resume where they left off last season muscling past Galaxy in MTN8
Kaizer Chiefs complete signing of Gaston Sirino
Nabi’s arduous task at Kaizer Chiefs
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns’: Mpho Makola
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos