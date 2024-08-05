Soccer

Morocco, Egypt eye Olympic football final in semis against Spain and France

05 August 2024 - 14:32 By Janina Nuno Rios
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Achraf Hakimi of Morocco scores their third goal in their Paris 2024 Olympics men's football quarterfinal against the US at Parc des Princes on Friday.
Achraf Hakimi of Morocco scores their third goal in their Paris 2024 Olympics men's football quarterfinal against the US at Parc des Princes on Friday.
Image: Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Tokyo Games silver medallists Spain take on Morocco on Monday aiming to reach a second consecutive Olympic men's football final and avenge a painful World Cup last-16 loss to the African side two years ago.

Morocco reached their first Olympics semifinal with a 4-0 win over the US in Paris, while Spain breezed past Japan 3-0 in Lyon in Friday's quarters. The Spaniards lost 2-1 to Brazil after extra time in the Tokyo final.

Led by captain Achraf Hakimi and tournament leading scorer Soufiane Rahimi, with five goals, Morocco beat Argentina 2-1 in a chaotic Group B opener before a 3-0 win over Iraq, suffering only a 2-1 stumble against Ukraine in between.

In similar fashion, Spain earned a 2-1 victory against Uzbekistan and 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic before a 2-1 loss to in Group C winners Egypt for a second-place finish.

While the match in Marseille is an under-23 contest, Spanish media say it is the perfect chance to avenge the World Cup shoot-out defeat, while Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi thinks it is another chance to demonstrate his country's progress.

“The World Cup opened the doors for us, we know Moroccan football is growing,” Hakimi, 25, said after their win in the quarters, referring to their World Cup run to the semifinals.

“We have to demonstrate to the youngsters that we are capable of fighting the heavyweights.”

It will be a meeting of familiar faces, as Paris St-Germain teammates Hakimi and goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, Villarreal's Ilias Akhomach and Alex Baena and Real Betis' Abde Ezzalzouli and Juan Miranda, recently signed by Bologna, meet on the pitch.

“Before going to the Olympics I saw 'Haki' and I told him: 'Spain will play Morocco and we are going to win',” Tenas said.

“Haki is my friend. He is one of the best players in the world. We'll see what happens.”

In the other semifinal, hosts France, aiming for their first gold in 40 years, face Egypt in Lyon. 

Olympic men's football semifinals

Monday (SA times):

  • Morocco v Spain, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (6pm)
  • France v Egypt, Stade de Lyon (9pm)

Reuters

All the latest Paris Games coverage on TimesLIVE’s Olympics 2024 page. All the Team SA results here.

READ MORE

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 5

South Africans in action on day 10 of the Paris Olympics.
Sport
21 hours ago

‘I can still get more out of the sport’, says ‘bittersweet’ Akani Simbine

Unlike Tokyo, the South African turns his attention to the Paris Olympics 4x100m relay with a spring in his step.
Sport
10 hours ago

Prudence Sekgodiso gets spiked but cruises into Olympic 800m final

It was a great turn-around from the world championships in Budapest last year when Prudence Sekgodiso crashed out in the semifinals.
Sport
20 hours ago

Simbine’s race of his life not enough for Games 100m podium, Lyles wins

Fate was at her cruellest in Paris on Sunday night.
Sport
20 hours ago

Akani Simbine races into third straight Olympic 100m final in Paris

Akani Simbine qualified for his third straight Olympic 100m final, winning his semifinal in 9.87 sec in Paris on Sunday night.
Sport
21 hours ago

How Lyles rode rollercoaster to 100m gold, so close yet so far for Thompson

A phone call with his therapist after a worrying semifinal helped propel Noah Lyles to the top of the Olympic podium on Sunday, after years of ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Rogail Joseph, Zeney Geldenhuys cruise in Olympic 400m hurdles heats

A happy Rogail Joseph hobbled through the mixed zone on Sunday as one of South Africa’s two 400m hurdlers to qualify for the semifinals at the Paris ...
Sport
23 hours ago

SA long-jumper hit by death threats, claims before Olympic competition

Long-jumper Jovan van Vuuren crashed out of the Paris Olympics on Sunday morning and then disclosed he had received threats against himself and loved ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Simbine’s race of his life not enough for Games 100m podium, Lyles wins Sport
  2. Prudence Sekgodiso gets spiked but cruises into Olympic 800m final Sport
  3. Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 5 Sport
  4. SA long-jumper hit by death threats, claims before Olympic competition Sport
  5. Akani Simbine races into third straight Olympic 100m final in Paris Sport

Latest Videos

‘I’m the Fikile Mbalula of the DA ... I run the party,’ says Helen Zille
Miss World South Africa finalists learn skills to grow as future leaders