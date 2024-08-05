Morocco, Egypt eye Olympic football final in semis against Spain and France

Tokyo Games silver medallists Spain take on Morocco on Monday aiming to reach a second consecutive Olympic men's football final and avenge a painful World Cup last-16 loss to the African side two years ago.

Morocco reached their first Olympics semifinal with a 4-0 win over the US in Paris, while Spain breezed past Japan 3-0 in Lyon in Friday's quarters. The Spaniards lost 2-1 to Brazil after extra time in the Tokyo final.

Led by captain Achraf Hakimi and tournament leading scorer Soufiane Rahimi, with five goals, Morocco beat Argentina 2-1 in a chaotic Group B opener before a 3-0 win over Iraq, suffering only a 2-1 stumble against Ukraine in between.

In similar fashion, Spain earned a 2-1 victory against Uzbekistan and 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic before a 2-1 loss to in Group C winners Egypt for a second-place finish.