Soccer

‘We need to translate cup form to the league’: Pirates coach Riveiro

Bucs take a step towards defending MTN8 cup

05 August 2024 - 11:52
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Monnapule Saleng and Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates celebrate the latter’s goal against SuperSport United in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.
Monnapule Saleng and Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates celebrate the latter’s goal against SuperSport United in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

After taking a step towards defending their MTN8 title by outshining SuperSport United 3-1 at Orlando Stadium at the weekend, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has conceded it was difficult to understand why they’ve been struggling to translate their brilliant cup form to the league.

Pirates’ last league title was in 2011/2012, while they’ve already won three cups since Riveiro arrived at the club in July 2022. 

Olisa Ndah put Pirates ahead a few seconds before halftime, but Bucs old boy Vincent Pule levelled matters four minutes into the second half, sending the game to extra time, where Monnapule Saleng and Evidence Makgopa scored to seal the deal at a packed Orlando Stadium.

“I wish I knew what is the secret [to their fantastic cup run when they struggle to win the league], so we can do exactly the same things when we go to the league games and we play for three points,” Riveiro said.

“It’s a challenge. We have the capacity to not think about what we are playing for every game. It’s true so far we’ve managed to have many special nights in the cups, we have a decent record.

“We have a beautiful challenge to go to the group stages in the [CAF] Champions League, which we couldn’t do last season, and there’s also the league where we want to be competitive until the end. We need to find the formula to keep our players motivated in every game.”

The Sea Robbers coach lauded the attendance at Orlando Stadium, saying it was reflective of how fans were feeling about the team.

Riveiro conceded the electrifying atmosphere in their backyard helped them stay calm even when Matsatsantsa equalised, cherishing the side’s ability to draw such a crowd.

“I don’t know if it was sold out, but probably close, which isn’t frequent in Orlando. It says something about what the fans are feeling for the boys and the role they played during the game was crucial,” he said.

“I didn’t feel any pressure, even when SuperSport scored the fans were patient with us and that’s important for the guys, specially the young ones, to feel love from the fans even in difficult moments.

“It’s definitely an extra advantage that not every team in this league or in this tournament will have, so definitely it’s a very good thing for us.”

Sowetan

MORE:

Minister McKenzie, the sports rights broadcast issue is more complicated than you think

Since he took over as sports minister as part of the GNU, McKenzie has been on the verbal offensive with promises of sorting out this long-standing ...
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

Jose Riveiro praises job done by Orlando Pirates’ conditioning team

Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United played their absorbing MTN8 quarterfinal clash at a high tempo for 120 minutes, an interesting development ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates overcome SuperSport in extra time to proceed to the MTN8 semifinal at bouncing Orlando Stadium

If this is what the 2024-2025 season has in store for us, then bring it on.
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs complete signing of Gaston Sirino

Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gaston Sirino.
Sport
1 day ago

Nabi’s arduous task at Kaizer Chiefs

They have not kicked an official ball but it appears Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is going to build the plane while flying it.
Sport
1 day ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns’: Mpho Makola

In the 30th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Free State ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Simbine’s race of his life not enough for Games 100m podium, Lyles wins Sport
  2. Prudence Sekgodiso gets spiked but cruises into Olympic 800m final Sport
  3. SA long-jumper hit by death threats, claims before Olympic competition Sport
  4. Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 5 Sport
  5. Akani Simbine races into third straight Olympic 100m final in Paris Sport

Latest Videos

‘I’m the Fikile Mbalula of the DA ... I run the party,’ says Helen Zille
Miss World South Africa finalists learn skills to grow as future leaders