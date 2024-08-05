“We have a beautiful challenge to go to the group stages in the [CAF] Champions League, which we couldn’t do last season, and there’s also the league where we want to be competitive until the end. We need to find the formula to keep our players motivated in every game.”
'We need to translate cup form to the league': Pirates coach Riveiro
Bucs take a step towards defending MTN8 cup
Image: Veli Nhlapo
After taking a step towards defending their MTN8 title by outshining SuperSport United 3-1 at Orlando Stadium at the weekend, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has conceded it was difficult to understand why they’ve been struggling to translate their brilliant cup form to the league.
Pirates’ last league title was in 2011/2012, while they’ve already won three cups since Riveiro arrived at the club in July 2022.
Olisa Ndah put Pirates ahead a few seconds before halftime, but Bucs old boy Vincent Pule levelled matters four minutes into the second half, sending the game to extra time, where Monnapule Saleng and Evidence Makgopa scored to seal the deal at a packed Orlando Stadium.
“I wish I knew what is the secret [to their fantastic cup run when they struggle to win the league], so we can do exactly the same things when we go to the league games and we play for three points,” Riveiro said.
“It’s a challenge. We have the capacity to not think about what we are playing for every game. It’s true so far we’ve managed to have many special nights in the cups, we have a decent record.
“We have a beautiful challenge to go to the group stages in the [CAF] Champions League, which we couldn’t do last season, and there’s also the league where we want to be competitive until the end. We need to find the formula to keep our players motivated in every game.”
The Sea Robbers coach lauded the attendance at Orlando Stadium, saying it was reflective of how fans were feeling about the team.
Riveiro conceded the electrifying atmosphere in their backyard helped them stay calm even when Matsatsantsa equalised, cherishing the side’s ability to draw such a crowd.
“I don’t know if it was sold out, but probably close, which isn’t frequent in Orlando. It says something about what the fans are feeling for the boys and the role they played during the game was crucial,” he said.
“I didn’t feel any pressure, even when SuperSport scored the fans were patient with us and that’s important for the guys, specially the young ones, to feel love from the fans even in difficult moments.
“It’s definitely an extra advantage that not every team in this league or in this tournament will have, so definitely it’s a very good thing for us.”
