Henry’s France beat Egypt to reach first Olympic final in 40 years, meet Spain

Hosts France will play an Olympic men's football final for the first time in 40 years after beating Egypt 3-1 in extra time at Stade de Lyon on Monday and will face Spain for the gold medal.

France fought back after conceding their first goal in the tournament when Mahmoud Saber grabbed a stunning lead for Egypt before Jean-Philippe Mateta levelled with a late strike.

Mateta got a double before Michael Olise scored in extra time to earn Thierry Henry's side the victory and extend their quest for a second Olympic title in Friday's final at Parc des Princes against Spain, who earlier beat Morocco 2-1.

“What a night. All credit to the players. Egypt were really good today but we never stopped going after the win and the fans pushed us forward,” coach Henry said.

“We have secured a medal now but we have one more step to go to win our first football gold medal after 40 years. Now Spain await us in the final and it's going to be a big game.”