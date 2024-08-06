Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and SuperSport United assistant coach Andre Arendse has challenged Ricardo Goss to take his game to another level this season.
Goss, who is on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns where he was down in the pecking order after Bafana Bafana No 1 Ronwen Williams, Denis Onyango and Reyaad Pieterse, has often received criticism for lack of consistency between the poles.
“I had this conversation with Ricardo last season and I told him he needs to take his game to the next level. This is to push Ronwen harder in the national team,” said Arendse, who is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers South Africa has produced.
Last season, though United were inconstant as a team, Goss managed only nine clean sheets after 33 matches in all competitions. Arendse said that is an area of his game the former Golden Arrows and Bidvest Wits keeper needs to improve.
SuperSport assistant coach Andre Arendse wants more from keeper Ricardo Goss
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
He has already conceded three goals this season from one game after United lost 3-1 to Orlando Pirates in their highly entertaining MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.
“He needs to keep more clean sheets in the No 1 jersey for SuperSport United and he can do that with better communication. He can do that by making himself visible vocally on the field.
“His performance against Pirates, it was like day and night compared to last season — and this was the first game of this season and that’s the positive thing. He may have conceded three goals but he produced the man-of-the-match performance.
“He made three or possibly four top-class saves, he was vocal and I could hear him on the sidelines and he is well on his way. His biggest challenge is to be consistent but I have no doubt he will move to the next level of his game.”
SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt will again rely on Goss this season and the advantage is the keeper, unlike last season, will be available to play against parent team Sundowns in 2024-2025.
