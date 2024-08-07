Brazil shock world champions Spain to reach Olympic final, will meet US
Brazil reached the Olympic women's football final as they claimed a stunning 4-2 win over world champions Spain in Marseille on Tuesday night and will face the US for the gold medal.
Playing their sixth Olympic semi, Brazil capitalised on a number of Spanish defensive mistakes to reach Saturday's final at Parc des Princes where they will seek a maiden title against four-time champions US, who beat Germany 1-0 in the earlier semifinal.
Brazil prevailed despite being without captain and all-time leading goalscorer Marta, who received a two-match ban after a red card in a 2-0 loss to Spain in their final group stage game.
They went ahead six minutes in after an attempted clearance by Spain keeper Cata Coll deflected off captain Irene Paredes into her own net.
The South Americans doubled their lead thanks to a Gabi Portilho effort after a superb pass from Yasmim in the final seconds of the first half.
Brazil take the lead against Spain in the most unusual way!
A step closer to the #Paris 2024 final 🥇 pic.twitter.com/yKmBA1QRMb
Captain Adriana made it 3-0 with a close-range header after a fast counter attack in the 72nd minute before an own goal from Duda Sampaio reduced the deficit five minutes from time.
Brazil substitute Kerolin stole possession and found the net to seal the rout early in stoppage time before Spain's Salma Paralluelo grabbed a consolation in the final minutes.
“We went in with a plan and trusted (coach) Arthur completely,” Kerolin told Brazilian broadcaster Globo after Brazil reached their first Olympic final in 16 years.
“I can only congratulate the girls, who went in with great determination. It was a very emotional war. We gave everything.”
Spain will play for the bronze medal against Germany in Lyon on Friday.
“To concede in the sixth minute on a mistake is a shock. You don't expect it. You try to come back two, three, but four is very difficult,” Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso said. “We have to be strong and go for the bronze medal.”
Sophia Smith sends #TeamUSA to the gold medal match with the only goal of the game in their semi-final at #Paris2024
Sophia Smith scored an extra-time winner as the US beat Germany in a tight encounter in Lyon to edge closer to a fifth gold medal.
The US are eyeing their first title at the Games since 2012.
In a match low on quality in front of goal, Smith scored five minutes into extra time to earn the US, playing a record seventh Olympic semifinal, victory over 2016 champions Germany, whom they had already beaten 4-1 in the group stage.
Smith chipped the ball over the onrushing German keeper Ann-Katrin Berger after a through ball from Mallory Swanson.
“I just saw an open net in front of me and knew I had to step up in the big moment,” Smith told NBC. “I felt I had to do that for this team, we've been working so hard.
“We had a hard year last year, things didn't go how we wanted it to at all. We knew we were better than that, we have so much potential,” the striker added referring to their last-16 World Cup exit.
“We have one more game, and it's the most important game. But I'm so proud of us for just finding a way these past few games to get the win.”
Germany dominated possession after the break in extra time but lacked clear-cut chances to equalise, and will play for the bronze medal in Lyon again on Friday.
