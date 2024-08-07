Brazil shock world champions Spain to reach Olympic final, will meet US

Brazil reached the Olympic women's football final as they claimed a stunning 4-2 win over world champions Spain in Marseille on Tuesday night and will face the US for the gold medal.

Playing their sixth Olympic semi, Brazil capitalised on a number of Spanish defensive mistakes to reach Saturday's final at Parc des Princes where they will seek a maiden title against four-time champions US, who beat Germany 1-0 in the earlier semifinal.

Brazil prevailed despite being without captain and all-time leading goalscorer Marta, who received a two-match ban after a red card in a 2-0 loss to Spain in their final group stage game.

They went ahead six minutes in after an attempted clearance by Spain keeper Cata Coll deflected off captain Irene Paredes into her own net.

The South Americans doubled their lead thanks to a Gabi Portilho effort after a superb pass from Yasmim in the final seconds of the first half.