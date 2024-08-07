“Everyone since I got here from the airport to the hotel, when I got to meet the players, it was a wonderful experience,” he said.
“They have got such a great fan base which I’m looking forward to playing in front of at the stadium. I feel great. It's like a dream come true because I’ve always dreamt of playing in the CAF Champions League and Club World Cup and World Cups.
“I have to give it my all so I can continue working for Taraji so we can win trophies.
“Some at home think it’s a bad move, but I think it’s a great move. To play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, hopefully, I will continue working hard, so I can open doors for the ones back home so they can come here and enjoy.”
SowetanLIVE
‘Coming here is a dream come true’: Elias Mokwana on joining Esperance
The footballer hopes to open doors for more SA players to move abroad
Image: Esperance de Tunis/X
The opportunity to get exposure away from home persuaded Elias Mokwana to join Esperance de Tunis instead of Mamelodi Sundowns or Kaizer Chiefs.
Mokwana admitted Sundowns and Chiefs expressed interest in his services, but he opted for a move beyond South Africa to gain exposure in the northern part of the continent.
The midfielder signed a three-year deal with the Tunisian Ligue champions in a deal believed to be in the region of R8m.
“There were teams that wanted me such as Sundowns and Chiefs, but for myself, I wanted to move away from home to get more exposure,” Mokwana told Taraji TV.
“We know Esperance is one of the biggest clubs in the world. So, I wanted to come here to experience it and give my all. I’m a winner, I’m a player who likes to play on the line, take on the defenders, create opportunities for my teammates and score goals for myself.”
The 24-year-old is looking forward to playing in the CAF Champions League and Fifa Club World Cup with Esperance and said it is a dream come true.
Five young guns to keep an eye on in the 2024-25 PSL season
“Everyone since I got here from the airport to the hotel, when I got to meet the players, it was a wonderful experience,” he said.
“They have got such a great fan base which I’m looking forward to playing in front of at the stadium. I feel great. It's like a dream come true because I’ve always dreamt of playing in the CAF Champions League and Club World Cup and World Cups.
“I have to give it my all so I can continue working for Taraji so we can win trophies.
“Some at home think it’s a bad move, but I think it’s a great move. To play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, hopefully, I will continue working hard, so I can open doors for the ones back home so they can come here and enjoy.”
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE
Five young guns to keep an eye on in the 2024-25 PSL season
MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Ramović is right, Danie Craven pitch was poor, posed danger to players
Belouizdad president convinced Chiefs target Khanyisa Mayo to sign
Sekhukhune coach Peter Hyballa adjusting to life in SA, with help from Google
Matthew Booth set to honour Patrick Mbuthu through Booth Africa foundation
North Africa is new flavour for SA footies
‘We need to translate cup form to the league’: Pirates coach Riveiro
Jose Riveiro praises job done by Orlando Pirates’ conditioning team
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos