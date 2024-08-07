Soccer

‘Coming here is a dream come true’: Elias Mokwana on joining Esperance

The footballer hopes to open doors for more SA players to move abroad

07 August 2024 - 13:28
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A promotional picture released by Esperance de Tunis shows their new signing, Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana.
A promotional picture released by Esperance de Tunis shows their new signing, Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana.
Image: Esperance de Tunis/X

The opportunity to get exposure away from home persuaded Elias Mokwana to join Esperance de Tunis instead of Mamelodi Sundowns or Kaizer Chiefs.

Mokwana admitted Sundowns and Chiefs expressed interest in his services, but he opted for a move beyond South Africa to gain exposure in the northern part of the continent.

The midfielder signed a three-year deal with the Tunisian Ligue champions in a deal believed to be in the region of R8m.

“There were teams that wanted me such as Sundowns and Chiefs, but for myself, I wanted to move away from home to get more exposure,” Mokwana told Taraji TV.

“We know Esperance is one of the biggest clubs in the world. So, I wanted to come here to experience it and give my all. I’m a winner, I’m a player who likes to play on the line, take on the defenders, create opportunities for my teammates and score goals for myself.”

The 24-year-old is looking forward to playing in the CAF Champions League and Fifa Club World Cup with Esperance and said it is a dream come true.

Five young guns to keep an eye on in the 2024-25 PSL season

They have potential to impress as they secure their places in the big time
Sport
16 hours ago

“Everyone since I got here from the airport to the hotel, when I got to meet the players, it was a wonderful experience,” he said.

“They have got such a great fan base which I’m looking forward to playing in front of at the stadium. I feel great. It's like a dream come true because I’ve always dreamt of playing in the CAF Champions League and Club World Cup and World Cups.

“I have to give it my all so I can continue working for Taraji so we can win trophies.

“Some at home think it’s a bad move, but I think it’s a great move. To play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, hopefully, I will continue working hard, so I can open doors for the ones back home so they can come here and enjoy.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

Five young guns to keep an eye on in the 2024-25 PSL season

They have potential to impress as they secure their places in the big time
Sport
16 hours ago

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Ramović is right, Danie Craven pitch was poor, posed danger to players

It is the duty of the home team to ensure preparations for the match are done to a tee
Sport
16 hours ago

Belouizdad president convinced Chiefs target Khanyisa Mayo to sign

Khanyisa Mayo has explained his decision to join Algerian side CR Belouizdad instead of Mamelodi Sundowns or Kaizer Chiefs who were also interested ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sekhukhune coach Peter Hyballa adjusting to life in SA, with help from Google

Well-travelled German says he came to the Premier Soccer League because he is brave.
Sport
2 hours ago

Matthew Booth set to honour Patrick Mbuthu through Booth Africa foundation

Supersport analyst and former Amaglug-glug captain Matthew Booth is set to honour South African sporting legend Patrick “Ace” Mbuthu.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

North Africa is new flavour for SA footies

When Percy Tau didn’t crack the code of Brighton & Hove Albion and decided to set his sails in the direction of north Africa to pitch his tent at Al ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘We need to translate cup form to the league’: Pirates coach Riveiro

After taking a step towards defending their MTN8 title by outshining SuperSport United 3-1 at Orlando Stadium at the weekend, Orlando Pirates coach ...
Sport
2 days ago

Jose Riveiro praises job done by Orlando Pirates’ conditioning team

Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United played their absorbing MTN8 quarterfinal clash at a high tempo for 120 minutes, an interesting development ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA tears flow at Stade de France over poor form and missed dreams Sport
  2. SA’s new African record climber Aniya Holder runs into world record-holder Sport
  3. Richardson gives SA 4x100m scare; Wayde, Shaun advance in 200m heats Sport
  4. Inexperience costs Prudence Sekgodiso in Olympic 800m final Sport
  5. Benjamin Richardson ruled out of Olympics in blow to 4x100m relay Sport

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight