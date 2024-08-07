Sekhukhune coach Peter Hyballa adjusting to life in SA ... with help from Google

With a little bit of help from Google, Sekhukhune United Peter Hyballa has been able to navigate the first few weeks of his tenure at the club.

Apart from learning the complicated names of his players and officials, getting to know his new Johannesburg surroundings and analysing opposition teams, the well-travelled German has had a lot of Googling to do.

Hyballa's migration to the Premier Soccer League comes after being out of a job for 10 months after completing a nine-month stint with Dutch team NAC Breda, who he steered to sixth place in the second tier Eerste Divisie in the second half of the 2022-23 season.

“Every face was new to me and the hardest thing in my first week was to learn the names of the people I would be working with,” the 48-year-old coach said as Sekhukhune prepared to meet Cape Town City in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.