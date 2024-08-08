Egypt and Morocco in all-African showdown for Olympic bronze

Despite seeing their gold medal dreams dashed, Egypt and Morocco will be looking to cap their remarkable Olympic men's football campaigns with their first podium finish when they meet in the bronze medal clash in Nantes on Thursday.

Both teams have been outstanding at the Paris Games, as Egypt progressed as Group C winners before reaching their first semifinal in 60 years. Morocco, who topped Group B, reached the knockout stages for the first time.

After a dramatic win on penalties over 2004 silver medallists Paraguay, Egypt came close to shocking hosts France in the semifinals, leading via Mahmoud Saber's 63rd-minute strike before a late Jean-Philippe Mateta goal sent the match in Lyon to extra time.

Egypt ultimately fell 3-1, but now have their sights set on a first Olympic medal coached by Brazilian Rogerio Micale, who led his country to their first gold back in 2016.