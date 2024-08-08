Morocco rout Egypt to win Olympics football bronze medal

Ezzalzouli opened the scoring with a superb shot into the top corner after 23 minutes, before the tournament's top scorer Rahimi doubled the lead three minutes later with a fine header from Ezzalzouli's cross.

El Khannouss got on the scoresheet six minutes into the second half with a great low finish after a solo run into the centre of the box and Rahimi netted his eighth Olympic goal to make it 4-0.

Defender Nakach tapped in from Rahimi's pass and captain Hakimi completed the rout with a terrific free kick three minutes from time.

Reuters