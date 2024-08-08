Soccer

Morocco rout Egypt to win Olympics football bronze medal

08 August 2024 - 19:30 By Janina Nuno Rios
Soufiane Rahimi celebrates scoring Team Morocco's second goal with teammates in their Olympic Games Paris 2024 men's bronze medal men's football match against Egypt at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on Thursday.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Morocco claimed the bronze medal at the Olympic men's soccer tournament with a crushing 6-0 win over Egypt in Nantes on Thursday.

Morocco, who lost 2-1 to Spain in the semifinals, bounced back with the biggest win in the tournament to reach an Olympic podium for the first time thanks two a Soufiane Rahimi double, and strikes from Abde Ezzalzouli, Bilal El Khannouss, Akram Nakach and Achraf Hakimi.

Ezzalzouli opened the scoring with a superb shot into the top corner after 23 minutes, before the tournament's top scorer Rahimi doubled the lead three minutes later with a fine header from Ezzalzouli's cross.

El Khannouss got on the scoresheet six minutes into the second half with a great low finish after a solo run into the centre of the box and Rahimi netted his eighth Olympic goal to make it 4-0.

Defender Nakach tapped in from Rahimi's pass and captain Hakimi completed the rout with a terrific free kick three minutes from time. 

Reuters

