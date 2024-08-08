Safa and SABC renew broadcast deal

The South African Football Association (Safa) has renewed its broadcast contract with the SABC for four years, the two bodies announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made at the SABC's headquarters in Auckland Park and live on SABC Sport by Safa president Danny Jordaan, SABC group CEO Nomsa Chabeli and the public broadcaster's head of sport Keletso Totlhanyo.

“It’s my great honour to announce that Safa and the SABC have renewed their partnership that has held us in good stead for the past 32 years and that has allowed South Africans to be part of the football journey. We have an agreement in place for another four-year cycle,” Chabeli said.

“What's exciting about this new cycle is also that it's not just limited to the senior teams, for example Bafana Bafana. It's also got the Banyana Banyana matches and the [women's] Hollywoodbets Super League.