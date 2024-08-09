Soccer

Former African football president Issa Hayatou dies

09 August 2024 - 08:02 By Reuters
Former Caf president Issa Hayatou has died.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Former African football president Issa Hayatou died on Thursday after a long illness one day before his 78th birthday, Cameroon television said.

The Cameroonian was the long serving president of the Confederation of African Football for 29 years from 1988 until his surprise ouster in 2017.

He also served as acting FIFA president from 2015-2016 after Sepp Blatter was suspended by world football's governing body.

Hayatou, whose brother was prime minister of Cameroon, was a lifelong sports administrator. He was an International Olympic Committee member from 2001-2016, after which he became an honorary member.

In 2011, Hayatou was disciplined by the IOC over his role in an alleged bribery scandal at FIFA.

He was issued with a reprimand after BBC Panorama claimed he received about $20,000 from the now defunct sports marketing company ISL in 1995.

Hayatou denied any corruption and said the money was a gift for his confederation.

His tenure at the helm of African football saw the game on the continent make strides although Hayatou was often accused of being dictatorial and slow to introduce innovative change.

Hayatou challenged Blatter for the FIFA presidency in 2002, but lost heavily as many African countries deserted him in the vote against the Swiss.

