Rulani, Manqoba, it’s all the same ... kind of, says Sundowns’ Marcello Allende

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende does not foresee a major adjustment to or changes from coach Manqoba Mngqithi given his familiarity to the club and players, but hinted the new boss might ask for more directness from the Brazilians.

The first glimpse of what the 2024-25, post-Rulani Mokwena edition of Sundowns will look like under the intellectual auspices of long-time senior technical staff member Mngqithi — thrust into the head coaching role by his predecessor's abrupt departure in early July — come this weekend.

Downs meet Polokwane City in their season-opening MTN8 quarterfinal clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

After another expensive preseason camp in Europe, this time “at the base of the Alps” in Austria, as Mngqithi described it in an interview this week, their supporters will expect much from the seven-time successive Premiership champions.