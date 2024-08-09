Soccer

Rulani, Manqoba, it’s all the same ... kind of, says Sundowns’ Marcello Allende

09 August 2024 - 10:00
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Marcelo Allende during the Mamelodi Sundowns' MTN8 media day at their Chloorkop headquarters on Thursday.
Marcelo Allende during the Mamelodi Sundowns' MTN8 media day at their Chloorkop headquarters on Thursday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende does not foresee a major adjustment to or changes from coach Manqoba Mngqithi given his familiarity to the club and players, but hinted the new boss might ask for more directness from the Brazilians.

The first glimpse of what the 2024-25, post-Rulani Mokwena edition of Sundowns will look like under the intellectual auspices of long-time senior technical staff member Mngqithi — thrust into the head coaching role by his predecessor's abrupt departure in early July — come this weekend. 

Downs meet Polokwane City in their season-opening MTN8 quarterfinal clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3pm). 

After another expensive preseason camp in Europe, this time “at the base of the Alps” in Austria, as Mngqithi described it in an interview this week, their supporters will expect much from the seven-time successive Premiership champions.

Allende — one of the club's three South Americans for the coming campaign with Lucas Ribeiro and lanky new Brazilian centre-forward Arthur Sales, after the departure of Gaston Sirino for Kaizer Chiefs — does not see major changes from Mngqithi’s Sundowns.

“I think its not new because he has been with us for a long time,” the 25-year-old Chilean said. “Maybe he is now the boss but I think it’s the same; it’s the same players. Of course he has different ideas on ball possession or maybe being more direct but it’s [essentially] the same.

“We are happy. We want to start with a winning game. This is very important for the club and for the confidence of the team.”

Allende said Sales can offer Sundowns much upfront. “He’s a good player. He’s a Brazilian and the Brazilians have very good players, very quick. And we are happy to have another South American player here.”

Masandawanas preseason friendlies in Austria saw them lose 2-1 against German lower league team SV Sandhausen and 1-0 against Ukraines Dynamo Kyiv. The Pretoria outfit then drew 1-1 against English Championship side Cardiff City before wins against Al Sadd of Qatar (3-0) and Saudi Arabias Al Hilal (2-1).

MTN8 quarterfinals this weekend

  • Saturday: Sekhukhune United v Cape Town City, Peter Mokaba Stadium (3pm)
  • Sunday: Mamelodi Sundowns v Polokwane City, Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm)

READ MORE

‘We’re bringing in audiences’: SABC says Safa deal not just about the money

If you were looking to get the figures for the South African Football Association's (Safa) new, extended four-year broadcasting deal with SABC you'll ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Five young guns to keep an eye on in the 2024-25 PSL season

They have potential to impress as they secure their places in the big time
Sport
2 days ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Majoro and Matlaba talk MTN8, conditioning, scouting, 2024-25 season

In the 31st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Sizwe Mabena are joined by former Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
18 hours ago

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Ramović is right, Danie Craven pitch was poor, posed danger to players

It is the duty of the home team to ensure preparations for the match are done to a tee
Sport
2 days ago

Matthew Booth set to honour Patrick Mbuthu through Booth Africa foundation

Supersport analyst and former Amaglug-glug captain Matthew Booth is set to honour South African sporting legend Patrick “Ace” Mbuthu.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Sekhukhune coach Peter Hyballa adjusting to life in SA, with help from Google

Well-travelled German says he came to the Premier Soccer League because he is brave.
Sport
2 days ago

SuperSport assistant coach Andre Arendse wants more from keeper Ricardo Goss

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and SuperSport United assistant coach Andre Arendse has challenged Ricardo Goss to take his game to another level ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Storming Simbine pushes reshuffled SA men into Paris 4x100m relay final Sport
  2. Botswana’s Tebogo becomes first African man to win men’s 200m gold Sport
  3. SA’s Julia Vincent dives into history as she reaches final at Paris Olympics Sport
  4. Safa and SABC renew broadcast deal Soccer
  5. SA long-jumper hit by death threats, claims before Olympic competition Sport

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight