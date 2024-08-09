Rulani, Manqoba, it’s all the same ... kind of, says Sundowns’ Marcello Allende
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende does not foresee a major adjustment to or changes from coach Manqoba Mngqithi given his familiarity to the club and players, but hinted the new boss might ask for more directness from the Brazilians.
The first glimpse of what the 2024-25, post-Rulani Mokwena edition of Sundowns will look like under the intellectual auspices of long-time senior technical staff member Mngqithi — thrust into the head coaching role by his predecessor's abrupt departure in early July — come this weekend.
Downs meet Polokwane City in their season-opening MTN8 quarterfinal clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
After another expensive preseason camp in Europe, this time “at the base of the Alps” in Austria, as Mngqithi described it in an interview this week, their supporters will expect much from the seven-time successive Premiership champions.
Marcelo Allende on Manqoba Mngqithi, new signing Arthur de Oliveira Sales and their MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Polokwane City. pic.twitter.com/Ljh7ccZ2jV— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 8, 2024
Allende — one of the club's three South Americans for the coming campaign with Lucas Ribeiro and lanky new Brazilian centre-forward Arthur Sales, after the departure of Gaston Sirino for Kaizer Chiefs — does not see major changes from Mngqithi’s Sundowns.
“I think it’s not new because he has been with us for a long time,” the 25-year-old Chilean said. “Maybe he is now the boss but I think it’s the same; it’s the same players. Of course he has different ideas on ball possession or maybe being more direct but it’s [essentially] the same.
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi looks ahead to MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Polokwane City.— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 8, 2024
Full interview ➡️ ➡️ ➡️https://t.co/wrc6gUKFtj pic.twitter.com/NQSJURSvjk
“We are happy. We want to start with a winning game. This is very important for the club and for the confidence of the team.”
Allende said Sales can offer Sundowns much upfront. “He’s a good player. He’s a Brazilian and the Brazilians have very good players, very quick. And we are happy to have another South American player here.”
Masandawana’s preseason friendlies in Austria saw them lose 2-1 against German lower league team SV Sandhausen and 1-0 against Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv. The Pretoria outfit then drew 1-1 against English Championship side Cardiff City before wins against Al Sadd of Qatar (3-0) and Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal (2-1).
MTN8 quarterfinals this weekend
- Saturday: Sekhukhune United v Cape Town City, Peter Mokaba Stadium (3pm)
- Sunday: Mamelodi Sundowns v Polokwane City, Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm)