Soccer

Spain claim gold medal with 5-3 extra-time win over France

09 August 2024 - 21:18 By Janina Nuno Rios
Sergio Camello of Team Spain celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal during the Olympic Games men's gold medal match against hosts France at Parc des Princes.
Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Spain secured the gold medal in the Olympic men's soccer tournament after Sergio Camello scored twice in extra time to earn a dramatic 5-3 win over hosts France in a nail-biting final at Parc des Princes on Friday.

The teams were locked at 3-3 at the end of normal time but Camello scored 10 minutes into the extra period and scored another at the end to earn Spain their first Olympic title since 1992.

France had mounted an incredible comeback after going 3-1 down to send the game to extra time as Maghnes Akliouche pulled a goal back in the 79th before a VAR review awarded the hosts a penalty that Jean-Philippe Mateta converted in stoppage time.

Spain rallied in the first half after Enzo Millot opened the scoring for France in the 12th minute by scoring three goals in 10 minutes to get within touching distance of the title thanks to a Fermin Lopez double and superb free-kick from Alex Baena.

