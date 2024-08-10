Soccer

Cape Town City through to MTN8 last four after narrow win against Sekhukhune

10 August 2024 - 17:26
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Kamohelo Mokotjo of Cape Town City FC and Katlego Mkhabela of Sekhukhune United during the MTN8 quarter final match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 10, 2024.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

It took two attempts from the penalty spot for Cape Town City to book their place in the MTN8 semifinal after beating Sekhukune United 1-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. 

Venezuelan striker Darwin Gonzalez was lucky to get two chances in either half to give Eric Tinkler's side victory in a match in which very little separated these sides. 

Not even a penalty awarded to City five minutes before the interval could create some spark in this encounter as Gonzalez fluffed a good chance to put his team ahead with a penalty towards the end of the first half. 

Gonzalez's strike hit the upright to give Sekhukhune more time to reconstruct their game after the break following a poor first half by both sides at a poorly attended match in Polokwane.

However, the Citizens’ striker made amends with five minutes left before full time when referee Thabo Mkhabela gave City a second penalty after Siphesihle Mkhize handled inside the area while trying to clear a free kick. 

So feeble were the attempts by these sides to score that they both went to the break having had one shot each on target, a poor ratio in what was an MTN8 quarterfinal match with R10m at stake for the winners.

City, winners of this cup back in the 2018-2019 season, created better scoring chances in the first 45 minutes but their biggest came in the 40th minute when referee Mkhabela awarded them a spot-kick after Jody Lee Ahshene was fouled inside the area.

Sekhukhune couldn't believe their luck when Gonzalez missed from the spot. The home side continued after the restart to struggle to create clear-cut chances on a pitch that was far from being suited for professional football.

Sekhukhune skipper Linda Mntambo was unlucky to see his brilliant diving header go wide 10 minutes from time in one moment in which City were caught in no man's land.

Mntambo and his team were to rue that miss five minutes later when Gonzalez made no mistake with a second chance from the penalty spot.

Tinkler wasted no time in bringing new signings Hashim Domingo, Fortune Makaringe and Kamohelo Mokotjo into his starting line-up, but with Khanyiso Mayo having left the club to join Algerian outfit CR Belouizdad, the Citizens lacked someone with a clinical touch up-front.  

City join fellow Cape Town side Stellenbosch FC in the last four. Stellies were the first side to join the defending champions Orlando Pirates in the semifinals after beating TS Galaxy last Sunday.

The draw for the semis will be conducted after the conclusion of Mamelodi Sundowns versus Polokwane City's last eight match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium this afternoon.

