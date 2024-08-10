Soccer

Man City beat Man United on penalties to win Community Shield

10 August 2024 - 18:53 By Reuters
Manuel Akanji of Manchester City lifts the FA Community Shield Trophy after their team’s victory during the 2024 FA Community Shield match against Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 10, 2024 in London, England
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Premier League champions Manchester City beat FA Cup winners Manchester United 7-6 on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday after the traditional season curtain-raiser finished level at 1-1.

Erik ten Hag's team looked on course to repeat their shock victory over City in the FA Cup final when Alejandro Garnacho put United ahead after 82 minutes, but City midfielder Bernardo Silva netted a minute from time to send the match to penalties.

City defender Manuel Akanji scored the decisive spot-kick after Silva had earlier missed in the shootout.

United centre-back Jonny Evans and winger Jadon Sancho failed to convert their penalties in the shootout.

United thought they had taken the lead soon after halftime when captain Bruno Fernandes beat goalkeeper Ederson with a stunning finish from distance, but the effort was disallowed for offside.

Substitute Garnacho ran through the City defence to slide the ball into the bottom corner of the net before Silva converted Oscar Bobb's from close range to send the game to a shootout.

City won the trophy for the first time since 2019 to end a run of defeats in Community Shield matches, following losses to Arsenal last season, Liverpool in 2022 and Leicester City in 2021.

City's England players Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones as well as Spain midfielder Rodri were unavailable for selection, leading manager Pep Guardiola to field an unfamiliar line-up with four academy players starting.

Their young side dominated possession after a slow start, however, with United's sloppy play handing the first chance of the game to youngster James McAtee who struck the post.

City begin their quest for a fifth consecutive title Premier League title at Chelsea on Aug. 18, while United start their campaign at home to Fulham on Friday.

