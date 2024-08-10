Soccer

Themba Zwane, Tebogo Mokoena sign new deals with Sundowns

10 August 2024 - 18:00 By SPORTS REPORTER
Mamelodi Sundowns players Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena celebrates during the DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on February 04, 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed new deals with two important members of their squad, skipper Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena.

While Zwane, 35, has extended his stay at Chloorkop by one year, Mokoena has signed a massive five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2029.

The Bafana Bafana players have been key to Sundowns’ success which has seen the club dominate South African football and become a force to be reckoned with in the African continent.

Before agreeing to a new deal, Mokoena was heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Media reports suggested that the 27-year-old Bafana midfielder has admirers in the money-spinning Gulf region.

Since his move from SuperSport United in 2021, he has become one of the leaders at Sundowns and is sometimes tasked with captaining the team.

Zwane has been in the books of Sundowns since 2011 when he was signed from amateur side Vardos FC.

He spent the 2013/14 season at Mpumalanga Black Aces on loan before he returned to Masandawana and helped them with the 2016 Caf Champions League.

Sundowns will officially kick off their new season when they host Polokwane City in a MTN8 quarterfinal match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

