Soccer

US women claim Olympic gold with 1-0 win over Brazil

10 August 2024 - 19:54 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mallory Swanson of United States celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Women's Gold Medal match against Brazil during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.
Mallory Swanson of United States celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Women's Gold Medal match against Brazil during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

The United States claimed a record-extending fifth Olympic gold medal in women's soccer after Mallory Swanson earned them a 1-0 win over Brazil in the final at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Following a goalless first half, Swanson broke the deadlock 12 minutes after the break to earn the US their first Olympic title since London 2012 after a perfect run in the tournament.

US coach Emma Hayes enjoyed almost instant success as she secured the title only two months after taking the job.

"I'm very emotional, it's a dream of mine to be in this position," a tearful Hayes told Eurosport.

"I have to thank my dad for pushing me to this point, to be able to come and coach an incredible group of players that have received me so well.

"(They have) taken on everything I asked, they are tremendous people, players and role models. I love them."

Morocco rout Egypt to win Olympics football bronze medal

Morocco claimed the bronze medal at the Olympic men's soccer tournament with a crushing 6-0 win over Egypt in Nantes on Thursday.
Sport
2 days ago

Brazil were dangerous in the opening stages and came close to scoring when Gabi Portilho drew a great save from Alyssa Naeher shortly before halftime. Naeher did well again in injury time to claw away Adriana's header from point-blank range.

Brazil great Marta returned after a two-match ban handed down for a red card, coming on as a substitute after the hour mark, but did not have much impact as Brazil were beaten by the Americans in an Olympic final for the third time.

Germany beat Spain 1-0 to win the bronze medal on Friday.

Swanson, making her 100th international appearance, found the net with a low finish after a solo run and a great pass from Korbin Albert to cut through the Brazilian backline.

It was her fourth goal of the tournament.

Brazil could not capitalise on the three big chances they created to send the match to extra time, but received a huge ovation from their fans after the final whistle.

It was an intense and evenly fought duel cheered by a huge crowd at Paris St Germain's stadium, with the likes of American former Ballon d'Or winner Megan Rapinoe, ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Tom Cruise also in attendance.

"The crowd was tremendous, Brazil was tremendous, I'm speechless," former Chelsea manager Hayes added.

MORE:

Spain claim gold medal with 5-3 extra-time win over France

Spain secured the gold medal in the Olympic men's soccer tournament after Sergio Camello scored twice in extra time to earn a dramatic 5-3 win over ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Man City beat Man United on penalties to win Community Shield

Premier League champions Manchester City beat FA Cup winners Manchester United 7-6 on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Themba Zwane, Tebogo Mokoena sign new deals with Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed new deals with two important members of their squad, skipper Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena.
Sport
3 hours ago

Cape Town City through to MTN8 last four after narrow win against Sekhukhune

It took two attempts from the penalty spot for Cape Town City to book their place in the MTN8 semifinal after beating Sekhukune United 1-0 at the ...
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Simbine wins his Olympic medal as SA take 4x100m relay at Paris Games Sport
  2. One more medal shot for Wayde van Niekerk after dramatic relay heat Sport
  3. Botswana 200m king Letsile Tebogo gets little sleep then stars in relay heat Sport
  4. Storming Simbine pushes reshuffled SA men into Paris 4x100m relay final Sport
  5. US sprinter Noah Lyles says his Paris run is over Sport

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight