US women claim Olympic gold with 1-0 win over Brazil

The United States claimed a record-extending fifth Olympic gold medal in women's soccer after Mallory Swanson earned them a 1-0 win over Brazil in the final at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Following a goalless first half, Swanson broke the deadlock 12 minutes after the break to earn the US their first Olympic title since London 2012 after a perfect run in the tournament.

US coach Emma Hayes enjoyed almost instant success as she secured the title only two months after taking the job.

"I'm very emotional, it's a dream of mine to be in this position," a tearful Hayes told Eurosport.

"I have to thank my dad for pushing me to this point, to be able to come and coach an incredible group of players that have received me so well.

"(They have) taken on everything I asked, they are tremendous people, players and role models. I love them."