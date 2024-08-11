Tashreeq Matthews' touch put Shalulile free on the right as the Namibian struck the other upright.
City's chunky striker Hlayisi Chauke was a thorn to Downs, forcing a save from Onyango and, in first-half added time, making ground on the right and blasting just over the bar.
Those chances came on either side of Teboho Mokoena's cross finding Shalulile to get up and nod wide of the right post.
Downs' assuredness was far less evident in the second half.
City came out from the break engineering openings. It took until the 69th minute for the Brazilians to create another half-chance, Themba Zwane's turn and touch letting him down as he gave the ball away in a promising position in the box.
The game seemed to have properly turned against Downs when, inside the final 10 minutes, they lost Onyango to a red card when the keeper had to come just out of his area to make a stop when Chauke was speeding through alone. The resultant free-kick was hit high over the bar by Puleng Marema.
In extra time Polokwane continued to stifle Downs. But a speculative chip into the area by Mokoena found Matuludi having to awkwardly stretch for a touch facing his own goal, with which he beat Sapunga.
City's highly-rated Oswin Appollis, on as a substitute, was through on goal in the second half of extra time but saw his effort blocked.
Manqoba's Sundowns get starting win, but City make them sweat
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the semifinals, but their 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Polokwane City in their starting game in the 2024-25 season and first competitive match with Manqoba Mngqithi as head coach was earned far from convincingly.
Sundowns meet Stellenbosch FC in the two-legged semifinals, as per the draw conducted directly after the quarterfinal, with Cape Town City meeting Orlando Pirates.
Downs' battles to establish dominance outside of a right opening half were evidenced by veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango being red-carded in the 83rd minute.
The Brazilians, with all their formidable muscle and star power, seemed out of steam and ideas in the second half and into extra time.
It took an own goal by City's unfortunate defender Thabang Matuludi in the 101st to separate the sides. Polokwane had worked their legs off to match Sundowns, and it was a cruel blow to the Limpopo team.
The game offered a first look at Downs with long-time technical staff servant Mngqithi as sole head coach for the first time after the successful spell of predecessor Rulani Mokwena ended with his abrupt off-season departure.
Perhaps the instructions and gameplan did not come together entirely as Downs laboured for long periods of the game. The build-ups seemed less intense and purposeful as their fans had become accustomed to under Mokwena.
Early in the season, with a change in coaching staff, that could be understandable. If the Brazilians under Mngqithi are a work in progress, a higher tempo, or better application of the possession style that was attempted on Sunday might be required.
Sundowns dominated the opening half, including hitting the woodwork twice.
The Brazilians should have had a goal in the opening 20 minutes.
Peter Shalulile's low ball in from the right was flicked up and hit with a bicycle kick by Lucas Ribeiro, United goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga tipping over the bar. On the overlap, left-back Terrence Mashego pulled a ball back for Shalulile's touch to be denied by the left upright.
Tashreeq Matthews' touch put Shalulile free on the right as the Namibian struck the other upright.
City's chunky striker Hlayisi Chauke was a thorn to Downs, forcing a save from Onyango and, in first-half added time, making ground on the right and blasting just over the bar.
Those chances came on either side of Teboho Mokoena's cross finding Shalulile to get up and nod wide of the right post.
Downs' assuredness was far less evident in the second half.
City came out from the break engineering openings. It took until the 69th minute for the Brazilians to create another half-chance, Themba Zwane's turn and touch letting him down as he gave the ball away in a promising position in the box.
The game seemed to have properly turned against Downs when, inside the final 10 minutes, they lost Onyango to a red card when the keeper had to come just out of his area to make a stop when Chauke was speeding through alone. The resultant free-kick was hit high over the bar by Puleng Marema.
In extra time Polokwane continued to stifle Downs. But a speculative chip into the area by Mokoena found Matuludi having to awkwardly stretch for a touch facing his own goal, with which he beat Sapunga.
City's highly-rated Oswin Appollis, on as a substitute, was through on goal in the second half of extra time but saw his effort blocked.
READ MORE
Themba Zwane, Tebogo Mokoena sign new deals with Sundowns
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi wary of unpredictable Polokwane City
Cape Town City through to MTN8 last four after narrow win against Sekhukhune
Former African football president Issa Hayatou dies
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Majoro and Matlaba talk MTN8, conditioning, scouting, 2024-25 season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos