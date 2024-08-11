An alleged sex tape of German coach Peter Hyballa appears to have been behind his sudden departure from Sekhukhune United just before the kickoff to the 2024-25 season.
Hyballa, appointed just over a month ago, on July 1, was not on the bench as Sekhukhune lost 1-0 to Cape Town City in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
McDonald Makhubedu, who took charge of the match, will serve as interim coach, the Limpopo club said.
“Sekhukhune United FC wishes to announce the resignation of head coach Peter Hyballa with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement released late on Saturday night.
“The club coach has just submitted his letter of resignation citing pressing matters of a personal nature. The club has accepted his letter.”
Report indicates alleged sex tape behind exit of Sekhukhune coach Hyballa
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
A report in Sunday World alleged Hyballa had promised Sekhukhune he would resign if an alleged sex tape of the coach became public.
The tape was allegedly filmed at a Johannesburg brothel.
Sekhukhune chair Simon Malatji told Sunday World: “We have noted with concern the contents of your media query and the video clip depicting our club coach in a compromising position.
“To date this office is applying its mind to the matter in question and legal [counsel] is sought before commenting and forging a way forward in this matter.
“The management wishes to implore the players, the administrative personnel and the technical team to comport themselves in the manner befitting the decorum of the brand and refrain from engaging in activities that have the potential to undermine the integrity and the reputation of the team.”
Malatji could not immediately be reached for further comment.
