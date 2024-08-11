Soccer

Report indicates alleged sex tape behind exit of Sekhukhune coach Hyballa

11 August 2024 - 18:15
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sekhukhune United's former coach Peter Hyballa of during a media open day at Bedfordview Country Club in Johannesburg last week.
Sekhukhune United's former coach Peter Hyballa of during a media open day at Bedfordview Country Club in Johannesburg last week.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

An alleged sex tape of German coach Peter Hyballa appears to have been behind his sudden departure from Sekhukhune United just before the kickoff to the 2024-25 season. 

Hyballa, appointed just over a month ago, on July 1, was not on the bench as Sekhukhune lost 1-0 to Cape Town City in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. 

McDonald Makhubedu, who took charge of the match, will serve as interim coach, the Limpopo club said. 

“Sekhukhune United FC wishes to announce the resignation of head coach Peter Hyballa with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement released late on Saturday night. 

“The club coach has just submitted his letter of resignation citing pressing matters of a personal nature. The club has accepted his letter.” 

A report in Sunday World alleged Hyballa had promised Sekhukhune he would resign if an alleged sex tape of the coach became public. 

The tape was allegedly filmed at a Johannesburg brothel. 

Sekhukhune chair Simon Malatji told Sunday World: “We have noted with concern the contents of your media query and the video clip depicting our club coach in a compromising position. 

“To date this office is applying its mind to the matter in question and legal [counsel] is sought before commenting and forging a way forward in this matter.

“The management wishes to implore the players, the administrative personnel and the technical team to comport themselves in the manner befitting the decorum of the brand and refrain from engaging in activities that have the potential to undermine the integrity and the reputation of the team.”

Malatji could not immediately be reached for further comment. 

READ MORE

Sekhukhune coach Peter Hyballa adjusting to life in SA, with help from Google

Well-travelled German says he came to the Premier Soccer League because he is brave.
Sport
4 days ago

Manqoba's Sundowns get starting win, but City make them sweat

Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the semifinals, but their 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Polokwane City in their starting game in the 2024-25 ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Themba Zwane, Tebogo Mokoena sign new deals with Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed new deals with two important members of their squad, skipper Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena.
Sport
1 day ago

Cape Town City through to MTN8 last four after narrow win against Sekhukhune

It took two attempts from the penalty spot for Cape Town City to book their place in the MTN8 semifinal after beating Sekhukune United 1-0 at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Majoro and Matlaba talk MTN8, conditioning, scouting, 2024-25 season

In the 31st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Sizwe Mabena are joined by former Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s Jo-Ane van Dyk wins silver medal in javelin, Japan's Kitaguchi takes gold Sport
  2. One more medal shot for Wayde van Niekerk after dramatic relay heat Sport
  3. Simbine wins his Olympic medal as SA take 4x100m relay at Paris Games Sport
  4. Jo-Ane van Dyk won medal without backing from official SA structures Sport
  5. Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 11 Sport

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight