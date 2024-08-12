Soccer

Mngqithi explains Rayners signing, one-year contract for Zwane at Sundowns

12 August 2024 - 17:25
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Themba Zwane in action for Mamelodi Sundowns in their MTN8 quarterfinal against Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he views new signing Iqraam Rayners as a player for the Caf Champions League, and defended the club's decision to give veteran fulcrum midfielder Themba Zwane a one-year contract extension. 

Rayners' arrival from Stellenbosch FC has not been officially confirmed by that club or Sundowns. Mngqithi's apparent confirmation of it raises eyebrows given Downs' wealth of riches upfront including Namibian Peter Shalulile and Brazilians Lucas Ribeiro and new signing Arthur Sales. 

Mngqithi was asked after his first match as head coach in Downs' unconvincing season-opening 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday why Bafana Bafana striker Rayners is being signed. 

“Because he will add something to the club,” the coach responded. 

“I'm looking at him more for the Champions League but even in the PSL. Inasmuch as he will help us in the PSL, I think in the Champions League he will really give us something.” 

Zwane was again in outstanding form for Sundowns and Bafana last year, ending speculation he was on the verge of the end of his career at 35, so a one-year extension from his club, announced on Saturday, seemed surprising.

“Everyone is free to make his opinion heard but I think it's the right thing to do. Because for players at that age, it's important to keep them on their toes,” Mngqithi said. 

“We don't think it necessarily means he will be out of the club after one year. But for him to stay sharp, it's important he knows he has to fight for the next contract. 

“And I think if all PSL clubs could adopt this it could be the best thing we did for our football. Because most senior players want to get a four-year contract because they know they are looking for retirement; and you want them to perform every week. 

“I think for 'Mshishi' it's a good thing and he is the right payer for that because he's a very professional player. He'll work very hard, he'll know he cannot sit on his laurels, he has to give it his best shot. 

“And I am very confident he will do that.” 

Sundowns meet Stellenbosch in the two-legged MTN8 semifinals. 

