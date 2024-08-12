Soccer

Orlando Pirates sign highly rated defender from Stellenbosch

12 August 2024 - 15:34
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Deano van Rooyen in action for Stellenbosch FC in a Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium in April. The right-back has signed for Orlando Pirates.
Deano van Rooyen in action for Stellenbosch FC in a Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium in April. The right-back has signed for Orlando Pirates.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have signed stalwart right-back Deano van Rooyen from Stellenbosch FC. 

The club said on Monday the 27-year-old has “signed a three-year contract with the Buccaneers, which includes an additional two-year option”. 

“Van Rooyen who joined Stellenbosch FC as a teenager, made his senior debut in 2016 featuring as a substitute at 19 years of age. He would go on to help the Maroons gain promotion to the Premiership three years later. 

“He went on to become a prominent figure for the club, averaging an impressive 27 league matches per season since 2019. 

'Die Hond' [the dog], as he is affectionately known — a name that underpins his never-say-die spirit — has served his former club with flying colours, registering over 150 appearances in all competitions." 

Van Rooyen was a prominent performer as coach Steve Barker's Stellies enjoyed their best campaign in 2023-24, earning third place in the Premiership and winning the Carling Knockout. 

He joins Bucs' other signings including Angolan winger Gilberto and Selaelo Rasebotja from SuperSport United. 

Thalente Mbatha has joined on a permanent deal from SuperSport after a successful loan spell at Pirates last season. 

READ MORE:

Why Mngqithi was happy Sundowns got a red card against Polokwane

Coach thanks Onyango for 'taking one for the team'
Sport
5 hours ago

Report indicates alleged sex tape behind exit of Sekhukhune coach Hyballa

An alleged sex tape of German coach Peter Hyballa appears to have been behind his sudden departure from Sekhukhune United just before the kickoff to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Manqoba's Sundowns get starting win, but City make them sweat

Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the semifinals, but their 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Polokwane City in their starting game in the 2024-25 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Themba Zwane, Tebogo Mokoena sign new deals with Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed new deals with two important members of their squad, skipper Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena.
Sport
2 days ago

Cape Town City through to MTN8 last four after narrow win against Sekhukhune

It took two attempts from the penalty spot for Cape Town City to book their place in the MTN8 semifinal after beating Sekhukune United 1-0 at the ...
Sport
2 days ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Majoro and Matlaba talk MTN8, conditioning, scouting, 2024-25 season

In the 31st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Sizwe Mabena are joined by former Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jo-Ane van Dyk won medal without backing from official SA structures Sport
  2. Irvette van Zyl buries Olympic marathon demons after 12 hard years Sport
  3. Antonie Nortje learnt to 'stand his ground' after falling in relay heats Sport
  4. McKenzie touched by Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane van Dyk’s ‘lack of support’ Sport
  5. Tom Cruise stunt caps handing of Olympic flag from Paris to LA Sport

Latest Videos

Miss SA red carpet
Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...