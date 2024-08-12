“'Die Hond' [the dog], as he is affectionately known — a name that underpins his never-say-die spirit — has served his former club with flying colours, registering over 150 appearances in all competitions."
Orlando Pirates sign highly rated defender from Stellenbosch
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates have signed stalwart right-back Deano van Rooyen from Stellenbosch FC.
The club said on Monday the 27-year-old has “signed a three-year contract with the Buccaneers, which includes an additional two-year option”.
“Van Rooyen who joined Stellenbosch FC as a teenager, made his senior debut in 2016 featuring as a substitute at 19 years of age. He would go on to help the Maroons gain promotion to the Premiership three years later.
“He went on to become a prominent figure for the club, averaging an impressive 27 league matches per season since 2019.
“'Die Hond' [the dog], as he is affectionately known — a name that underpins his never-say-die spirit — has served his former club with flying colours, registering over 150 appearances in all competitions."
Van Rooyen was a prominent performer as coach Steve Barker's Stellies enjoyed their best campaign in 2023-24, earning third place in the Premiership and winning the Carling Knockout.
He joins Bucs' other signings including Angolan winger Gilberto and Selaelo Rasebotja from SuperSport United.
Thalente Mbatha has joined on a permanent deal from SuperSport after a successful loan spell at Pirates last season.
