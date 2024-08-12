Soccer

Why Mngqithi was happy Sundowns got a red card against Polokwane

Coach thanks Onyango for 'taking one for the team'

12 August 2024 - 14:14
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi's (not pictured) own goal in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi was counting the silver linings of a tricky start to his tenure where his star-studded team suffered a red card, were taken to extra time and had to rely on a Polokwane City own goal to progress to the MTN8 semifinals. 

It was in the 83rd-minute dismissal of veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango that Mngqithi found one of the positives to take from the 1-0 win at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday in the long-time club servant's first match as head coach to kick off the Brazilians' 2024-25 campaign. 

He was pleased his side, a player down and with Mosa Lebusa forced to take the gloves given Downs had used all their substitutes, still managed a win even if it took City defender Thabang Matuludi's 101st-minute own goal to earn it. 

Another silver lining is Sundowns get to play the two-legged semifinal against Stellenbosch FC as Mngqithi continues to improve his combination's intensity ahead of the mid-September Betway Premiership start. 

“The objective was always, first, to get through to the semifinals and that has been achieved,” Mngqithi said. 

“But you are also right that the first match of the season you always have some anxiety and desperation, maybe sometimes even more caused by the motivation of wanting to try to not disappoint the coach when he gives you an opportunity. 

“I think that's where some of the mistakes centred on because some of the players did not perform at the level I expected. They made some silly mistakes technically and started to lose the momentum of the game. 

“But I'm very happy we are through to the next round because it gives us an opportunity to build from what we had. 

“And also, maybe the setback of a red card is also good for the team because it also builds a bit of character. 

“I always like these moments, that's why I say every cloud has a silver lining. When you get a red card and are able to sustain everything and still win the match that will never be forgotten. 

“It's an investment you have because it means the next time you have a red card you'll be still fighting and looking to win the match.” 

Downs were dominant in the first half, spurning chances and hitting the post twice. Mngqithi will be disappointed at how his team ran out of steam and ideas in the second half and through most of extra time. 

“We started well and probably created more than 17 good chances, hit the upright twice. Peter's [Shalulile] header was just short of direction but everything else was good. Unfortunately, when you don't take those chances you develop some anxiety.” 

