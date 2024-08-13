Fiorentina sign Morocco's Olympic bronze medallist Richardson
13 August 2024 - 11:50
Fiorentina have signed Morocco midfielder Amir Richardson from Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, the Serie A club said on Monday.
Richardson, who scored three goals in 28 games in Ligue 1 last season, has just won a bronze medal with Morocco at the Olympic Games in Paris.
“ACF Fiorentina can confirm the transfer of Amir Richardson from Stade de Reims” the club.
The 22-year-old, who was born in France, has seven senior caps for Morocco.
Reuters
