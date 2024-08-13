Soccer

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr open to R20bn Saudi offer, sources say

13 August 2024 - 09:27 By Fernando Kallas
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill defends against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior in their preseason friendly at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 6.
Image: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports-Reuters

Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinicius Jr is open to an offer of more than €1bn (R19.9bn) from Saudi Arabia, sources close to the player told Reuters on Monday.

Vinicius, 24, was approached by Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) officials to inquire about his interest of moving to the Saudi Pro League (SPL) on a five-year contract worth about €200m per season fixed, plus bonuses.

The package would also include a separate 10-year contract to become an ambassador for the 2034 World Cup, which is set to be held in the country, but those terms and financial numbers are yet to be discussed.

Though an official, formal offer has yet to be presented, Vinicius has not dismissed the move and gave permission to PIF to approach Real Madrid.

Despite being “happy and motivated” in the Spanish capital, Vinicius and his representatives believe a lucrative offer like this needs to be studied carefully.

Another source close to the player said Real have shown no interest in negotiating a transfer, highlighting the player's one billion euro buyout clause.

Real Madrid and PIF did not respond to requests for comment.

Obsessed to be taken seriously as a soccer force, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project, with PIF taking ownership of 75% of the capital of the country's four main clubs: Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

The biggest Saudi transfer came from the country's most successful club, Al Hilal, who spent €90m to buy forward Neymar from Paris St-Germain.

With Karim Benzema at Al Ittihad and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, PIF tried to persuade France captain Kylian Mbappé to be the big name Al Ahli is still missing last year.

The forward, however, turned down Saudi's lucrative offer and joined Real Madrid in June.

The proposal for Vinicius is understood to be similar to the Mbappé offer. The Brazilian would join Al Ahli, linking up with former Premier League players Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino.

Vinicius, who is under contract until 2027 after signing an extension in 2022, is a contender to win the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world after helping Real to a Champions League and LaLiga double last season.

Reuters

