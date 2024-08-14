He talked down the league chances of Kaizer Chiefs, saying they need to further strengthen their squad. He challenged Amakhosi's players to take more responsibility for the situation they find themselves in.
In recent weeks Jele has been taking baby steps into TV work. He said he is enjoying his new role of football analyst.
Having missed out on playing overseas, Jele encouraged Pirates' exciting youngster Relebohile Mofokeng, who he said should move abroad if an opportunity presents itself during the season.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Pirates can win the league, Chiefs need to strengthen: Happy Jele
Image: VisionView
In the 32nd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Sizwe Mabena are joined by former Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates and Royal AM defender Happy “Magents” Jele.
Jele said Pirates are capable of winning the 2024-2025 Betway Premiership.
