Stellies to host Sundowns in Durban as PSL announces MTN8 semi dates

14 August 2024 - 15:48
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
The MTN8 trophy.
The MTN8 trophy.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the dates for semifinals of the MTN8, with one of the second legs — between Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi Sundowns — to be hosted at Durban's iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium. 

The league has had to move the semis towards the end of August as both Orlando Pirates, who face Cape Town City in the other semifinal, and Stellies are involved in Caf interclub competitions over the next two weekends.

Cup holders Pirates will travel to City on August 27 for the first leg at Cape Town Stadium (7pm), while Sundowns will host Stellies on August 28 at Lucas Moripe Stadium (7pm).

In the second leg matches Pirates host City at Orlando Stadium on August 31, while Stellies host Sundowns at Moses Mabhida on September 1 (both 3pm).

The PSL did not immediately make clear why Stellenbosch are playing their home second leg in Durban, though the standard of pitch at their Danie Craven Stadium home ground for their 3-1 quarterfinal win against TS Galaxy was criticised.

Pirates, who beat SuperSport United 3-1 in their quarterfinal, have won the MTN8 in the last two seasons.

Sundowns won 1-0 against Polokwane City and Cape Town City beat Sekhukhune United by the same scoreline in the other quarters.

