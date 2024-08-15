Soccer

Rulani falling in love with Wydad day by day, like he once did at Sundowns

15 August 2024 - 16:32
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A screenshot shows Wydad Athletic coach Rulani Mokwena addressing a press conference of the South African Football Journalists Association on Thursday.
A screenshot shows Wydad Athletic coach Rulani Mokwena addressing a press conference of the South African Football Journalists Association on Thursday.
Image: Marc Strydom/Screenshot

Rulani Mokwena believes he left Mamelodi Sundowns in a better place as he finds his feet “falling in love” with new club Wydad Casablanca, whose “pain and dreams” he wants to carry turning the Moroccan giants around from two disappointing years. 

Mokwena did not want to be drawn into details of his shock, abrupt departure from Downs in early July and said even if he wanted to, his non-disclosure agreement (NDA) prevents him from it. 

Reporting has been an alleged fallout between Mokwena and Brazilians technical director Flemming Berg came to a head and prompted the former's exit. 

Mokwena was asked to describe a whirlwind six weeks that ended with him landing at one of the biggest clubs in Africa, and if he could expand on what led to his departure from Sundowns. 

“It has been a bit of a turbulent experience for the last two months or so,” he told a digital press conference of the South African Football Journalists' Association. 

“But part to agreeing to leave was me having to commit to an NDA so I've got very little to say about my [departure from] Sundowns. I have put it in the past and I take only the good memories. 

“I leave with fond memories of my experiences with the fans, club and players. I feel extremely privileged to have coached and served at possibly ever level of the club. 

“I worked with the under-15s as an assistant coach when I arrived, went on to work with the U-15s in Manchester when we went to the Nike tournament. We won several trophies with the U-19s and produced some of the best players the last 10 years of Sundowns, like Percy Tau, the late Motjeka Madisha and [Sphelele] 'Pitso' Mkhulise. 

“Then of course we won four league titles in a row, three coach of the year awards in a row, winning the AFL, MTN8 and Nedbank Cup — seven trophies in four years for me, which I look at as an incredible milestone. 

Dr Mosimane, SA’s pathfinder abroad, lauds newest coaching exports

Rulani Mokwena and Fadlu Davids have followed through the door opened by ‘Jingles’
Sport
2 weeks ago

“When you not just dominate the PSL but win a continental trophy [the African Football League], and also being aggressive in the Champions League achieving back-to-back semifinals for the first time in the club's history, I can only be proud of the work we did that went on to influence the success of the national team.” 

Mokwena was speaking after arriving back in Casablanca from a camp in Tunisia where Wydad drew 1-1 in their friendly against Club Africain on Sunday. Giving an example of the scale of job he has taken, and experiences he is having, he described spending time with the Tunisian club's coach David Bettoni, who assisted Zinedine Zidane to three successive Uefa Champions League wins at Real Madrid. 

“The conversations with him were incredible and what he told me about how he followed the work we did at Sundowns and how impressed he was with some of the things we were doing. 

"... I've got incredible support [at Wydad]. I think the fans are some of the best in the world. That's not only a subjective statement — they've twice won the award for best supporters in the world. And I'm only happy to join them.

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Marriage of Wydad and Rulani Mokwena is brave but good for both parties

The worst kept secret is out and Rulani Mokwena is the new head coach of Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in what I see as a leap of faith by both ...
Sport
1 month ago

 “I know it's a difficult period for the club and know the magnitude of the project that lies ahead. But when I got here, [with] the discussions I had with the president (Hicham Ait Menna) and board I was really convinced this is the right challenge. 

“Wydad now, I carry their dreams, I carry their pain because for the last two years the club has been going through a difficult period and so for the fans their pain has now become my pain, their dreams have become my dreams.

“And I have to try to assimilate myself to the culture and try to carry the hopes and ambitions of an incredible club with incredible pedigree and history. 

“What the fans will know is I will feel every part of this club and day by day I fall more in love with the club just as I was in love with Mamelodi Sundowns. 

“As a coach you move but it's about how you leave and about leaving the [previous] club in a better place — I think I left Sundowns in a better place . Now I will try to give this club everything I can to try to help it dominate the space like they have in the past.” 

Wydad have not won Morocco’s Botola Pro league since 2021-22, ending sixth last season. After being Caf Champions League winners in 2021-22 and runners-up in 2022-23, they exited in the group stage in 2023-24. 

READ MORE

Rulani, Manqoba, it’s all the same ... kind of, says Sundowns’ Marcello Allende

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende does not foresee a major adjustment to or changes from coach Manqoba Mngqithi given his familiarity to ...
Sport
6 days ago

How the signing of Lorch created a rift between Rulani Mokwena and Flemming Berg at Sundowns

The widely publicised signing of Thembinkosi Lorch from Orlando Pirates is one of the issues that broke the relationship between Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
1 month ago

Rulani Mokwena a no-show at Sundowns training as he nears shock exit

Rulani Mokwena has missed Mamelodi Sundowns’ opening two days of their preseason camp as he edges towards the exit door at Chloorkop.
Sport
1 month ago

Sundowns coach Mngqithi warns about obsession with positions as he replaces Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has spoken against what he sees as an “obsession” with positions in a club's technical staff by South ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Rulani Mokwena welcomed as coach of Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca

Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca have announced Rulani Mokwena as their new coach on Thursday.
Sport
1 month ago

Rulani Mokwena pens heartfelt letter to players as he leaves Sundowns, thanks Motsepe family

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has penned a heartfelt letter to players after his abrupt departure from the team this week.
Sport
1 month ago

WATCH | 'I didn't want to leave; my hand was forced': Rulani Mokwena on his shock departure from Sundowns

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has spoken out about his shock departure from the club, saying though the decision was mutual, he ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. McKenzie promises to reimburse parents of Olympic medallist Van Dyk Sport
  2. POLL | Do you support McKenzie’s plan to reimburse parents of Games medallist ... Sport
  3. McKenzie says he will scour rural areas for talent, wants 300 athletes at LA ... Sport
  4. Sprint sensation Bradley Nkoana says SA relay team never feared US rivals Sport
  5. McKenzie touched by Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane van Dyk’s ‘lack of support’ Sport

Latest Videos

2024 Olympics: The Ministry of Sports Got Involved in Preparing Athletes Last ...
SPOTLIGHT | Alien returns and Blake Lively stuns in RomCom