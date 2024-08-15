Rulani falling in love with Wydad day by day, like he once did at Sundowns

Rulani Mokwena believes he left Mamelodi Sundowns in a better place as he finds his feet “falling in love” with new club Wydad Casablanca, whose “pain and dreams” he wants to carry turning the Moroccan giants around from two disappointing years.

Mokwena did not want to be drawn into details of his shock, abrupt departure from Downs in early July and said even if he wanted to, his non-disclosure agreement (NDA) prevents him from it.

Reporting has been an alleged fallout between Mokwena and Brazilians technical director Flemming Berg came to a head and prompted the former's exit.

Mokwena was asked to describe a whirlwind six weeks that ended with him landing at one of the biggest clubs in Africa, and if he could expand on what led to his departure from Sundowns.