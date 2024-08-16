Soccer

Pirates coach Riveiro not taking Madagascan minnows Disciples for granted

16 August 2024 - 13:55
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is not taking the Madagascan minnows for granted.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The long and arduous Champions League journey for Orlando Pirates starts this weekend with a tricky trip to little known Madagascan side Disciples in Mauritius on Sunday (1pm SA time). 

Disciples host Pirates in the first leg of the Caf Champions League at the Cote D’or National Sports Complex in Mauritius because Madagascar doesn't have stadiums that meet requirements to host matches. 

The return leg is scheduled for Orlando Stadium next Friday (7.30pm). 

Pirates will be careful to avoid the embarrassment they suffered last season when they were knocked out by Botswana minnows Jwaneng Galaxy in the second preliminary round. 

As the Buccaneers prepared for the trip, coach Jose Riveiro said it is not going to be easy against a team they don’t know much about. 

“The disappointment of last season was too much and we don’t want to fall at this stage again. It is always difficult at the preliminary stage of the competition. We are playing against a team that is a bit unknown to all of us. 

“That is always a problem but we have to go game by game, play good away from home on Sunday and come back with a good result.” 

The clash against Disciples is an opportunity for Riveiro to possibly unleash some of his new signings such as Gilberto, Deano van Rooyen, Selaelo Rasebotja and Goodman Mosele, who has returned after a loan spell at Chippa United. 

Pirates are not the only South African team involved in Caf club competitions. Stellenbosch are also venturing into continental football with a tricky trip to Eswatini where they take on Nsingizini Hotspurs of Eswatini on Saturday. 

