Soccer

Mfundo Vilakazi not put off by criticism for showboating

Young Chiefs star aims to silence detractors by scoring goals

16 August 2024 - 08:15
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mfundo Vilakazi of Kaizer Chiefs.
Mfundo Vilakazi of Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Skilful Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi has reiterated he doesn't pay attention to critics who are forever on his case for showboating.

Two weeks ago, Young Africans star Aziz Ki labelled Vilakazi's showboating when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 in the Toyota Cup at Free State Stadium as “nonsense”.

The 18-year-old Obrigado's style of play has always divided opinions, with many feeling he must cut out the showboating element of his game.

“Usually, I don't read comments on social media. I don't care what people say, so I don't think that [criticism] hurt me. As long as the coach and the team are happy [it's okay],'' Vilakazi said during Amajita's media open day at Fun Valley in Olifantsvlei this week.

“I take criticism as motivation that I must work even harder and if people praise me, that says I must continue doing well.''

Rulani falling in love with Wydad day by day, like he once did at Sundowns

Rulani Mokwena believes he left Mamelodi Sundowns in a better place as he finds his feet “falling in love” with new club Wydad Casablanca, whose ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Vilakazi said he will turn doubters into believers in the new campaign, where Amakhosi will get it under way by travelling to Free State Stadium to face Marumo Gallants on September 14 before hosting Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium three days later.

“The league will start and when I score, the very same people who are criticising me will be saying 'hey, Mfundo, this and that, you must go and play overseas', forgetting they are the ones who were criticising me when I did a trick against Yanga,'' Vilakazi said.

He is also hell-bent on cementing his berth in the Amakhosi starting XI, feeling playing regularly will do wonders for his morale as he aims to improve his game.

“I think this season I have to work harder so I will be able to start games. Starting games would boost my confidence and would also help me improve where I should,'' he said.

Vilakazi is part of the Amajita team that will face neighbours Lesotho in a friendly at Maseru's Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena this afternoon (3pm).

The two nations will battle it out again at the same venue on Sunday.

Amajita are preparing for next month's Cosafa Cup, where the two finalists qualify for the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). 

READ MORE:

Stellies to host Sundowns in Durban as PSL announces MTN8 semi dates

The Premier Soccer League has announced the dates for semifinals of the MTN8, with one of the second legs — between Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fixtures out: Sundowns-SuperSport Tshwane derby kicks off Premiership

The Premier Soccer League has finally released the fixtures for the start of the 2024-25 Betway Premiership, with the Tshwane derby set to kick off ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Deano van Rooyen another gem of a signing for Pirates: Lucky Lekgwathi

Van Rooyen, 27, joins Thalente Mbatha, Selaelo Rasebotja and Gibele Gilberto among the four key signings made by Bucs so far this season
Sport
4 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Shame' expressed after Nigeria and Zimbabwe get zero Olympic medals Sport
  2. Rulani falling in love with Wydad day by day, like he once did at Sundowns Soccer
  3. POLL | Do you support McKenzie’s plan to reimburse parents of Games medallist ... Sport
  4. McKenzie promises to reimburse parents of Olympic medallist Van Dyk Sport
  5. McKenzie touched by Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane van Dyk’s ‘lack of support’ Sport

Latest Videos

Thousands march at night in India over doctor's rape, murder | REUTERS
Buyer's Guide Ep44 | Isuzu D-Max 1.9TD, Mahindra XUV300, Mitsubishi Outlander, ...