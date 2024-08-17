Man United cannot keep wasting so many chances - Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said wasted chances remain a major concern after his side laboured to a 1-0 win over Fulham in their Premier League opener on Friday.

An optimistic Old Trafford crowd fell flat for much of the first game of the English top-flight season after watching their team struggle to create openings.

When they did present themselves, they were mostly squandered, until substitute Joshua Zirkzee netted a late winner on his debut.

"I think one area we have to get right is how to kill (games) in the box," said Ten Hag.

"We saw it in the friendlies and last week against (Manchester) City (in United's Community Shield loss).

"We created enough chances and should not to have wait for a late winner. We have to be more composed and kill teams.