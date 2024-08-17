Stellies make a grand entrance to continental football

Stellenbosch FC started their Caf Confederation Cup campaign on a blistering note beating eSwatini outfit Nsingizini Hotspurs 3-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Steve Barker's side didn't look like a team on their debut in the Caf's inter-club competitions as goals by Andre de Jong and Devin Titus inside the first 42 minutes gave them a deserved 2-0 lead going to the break.

Left back Fawaaz Basadien completed the rout when he scored from the spot with 20 minutes remaining after Lehlohonolo Mojela, the former TS Galaxy attacker, was brought down in the area.

Stellies will host the second leg on Saturday before turning their eyes on the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns on August 28.