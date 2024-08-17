Soccer

Stellies make a grand entrance to continental football

17 August 2024 - 17:33
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fawaaz Basadien of Stellenbosch FC celebrates scoring wirh Lehlohonolo Mojela during the CAF Confederations Cup match against Nsingizini Hotspurs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 17, 2024.
Fawaaz Basadien of Stellenbosch FC celebrates scoring wirh Lehlohonolo Mojela during the CAF Confederations Cup match against Nsingizini Hotspurs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 17, 2024.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Stellenbosch FC started their Caf Confederation Cup campaign on a blistering note beating eSwatini outfit Nsingizini Hotspurs 3-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Steve Barker's side didn't look like a team on their debut in the Caf's inter-club competitions as goals by Andre de Jong and Devin Titus inside the first 42 minutes gave them a deserved 2-0 lead going to the break.

Left back Fawaaz Basadien completed the rout when he scored from the spot with 20 minutes remaining after Lehlohonolo Mojela, the former TS Galaxy attacker, was brought down in the area.

Stellies will host the second leg on Saturday before turning their eyes on the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns on August 28.

MORE:

Fixtures out: Sundowns-SuperSport Tshwane derby kicks off Premiership

The Premier Soccer League has finally released the fixtures for the start of the 2024-25 Betway Premiership, with the Tshwane derby set to kick off ...
Sport
2 days ago

Salah and Jota fire Slot to winning start as Liverpool boss

Second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah allowed new Liverpool coach Arne Slot to get off to a 2-0 winning start at newly-promoted Ipswich ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Stellies to host Sundowns in Durban as PSL announces MTN8 semi dates

The Premier Soccer League has announced the dates for semifinals of the MTN8, with one of the second legs — between Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi ...
Sport
3 days ago

Rulani falling in love with Wydad day by day, like he once did at Sundowns

Rulani Mokwena believes he left Mamelodi Sundowns in a better place as he finds his feet “falling in love” with new club Wydad Casablanca, whose ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Pirates coach Riveiro not taking Madagascan minnows Disciples for granted Soccer
  2. Man United cannot keep wasting so many chances — Ten Hag Soccer
  3. POLL | Do you support McKenzie’s plan to reimburse parents of Games medallist ... Sport
  4. McKenzie promises to reimburse parents of Olympic medallist Van Dyk Sport
  5. Powerful Boks send Wallabies packing in Perth Rugby

Latest Videos

Funeral Service Of Connie Chiume
Media briefing on Nuclear Energy Strategy